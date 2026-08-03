Detroit Tigers Move Former No. 1 Pick Casey Mize in Trade with Padres

It's official.

Despite the Detroit Tigers being 2.5 games out of the final American League Wild Card spot and 5.5 games out of the AL Central, the front office has decided to trade former number one overall pick from the 2018 MLB Draft, Casey Mize.

Mize, who is having one of the best seasons of his MLB career, will no longer wear the Old English D and will instead don a San Diego Padres jersey. Following the trade of Tarik Skubal, who was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers for three prospects—two of whom are ranked in the Top 100 by MLB.com—Detroit is focusing on building for the future.

Throughout his career in Detroit, Mize had his ups and downs, injuries and successes, but ultimately, he was a starting pitcher that manager A.J. Hinch knew he could hand the ball to every fifth day. The former All-Star now provides the San Diego Padres a real chance at winning a World Series title, at least a better chance at a postseason berth.

In return, for both Mize and Gage Workman, included in the deal, as reported by Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Detroit has acquired former first-round pick left-handed pitcher Kash Mayfield and left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf

Recapping Mize's Career in Motown

Detroit Tigers starter Casey Mize (12) pitches against the Chicago White Sox in his MLB debut. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Making his debut with the Tigers in 2020 against the Chicago White Sox, Mize offered a glimpse of hope for the franchise's future. In that game, he struck out seven batters over 4.1 innings, allowing three runs and a home run to Edwin Encarnación.

In his first full season as a major leaguer in 2021, Mize earned a 3.71 ERA in 30 starts, working 150.1 innings, collecting 118 strikeouts to 41 walks. But the injuries took over following that season, starting two games in 2022, missing 2023, and returning in 2024.

While he might not be recognized as much as other players on the 2024 roster who fought their way from a 0.2% chance of making the playoffs to making the playoffs for the first time in a decade, Mize took the step necessary that made his 2025 and 2026 seasons a success.

Since 2025, Mize has a 3.44 ERA in 235.2 innings, 224 strikeouts, 55 walks, and an 18-12 record. Say what you want about Mize and the pitcher he's turned into, but he's a player any manager wants on their roster.

Mize is a rental for now, as he's set to hit free agency for the first time following the 2026 season. The Tigers and Mize reached an agreement on a $6.15 million contract for 2026, avoiding arbitration this offseason. Seeing how well he's pitched this campaign, the cost of Mize's services will likely increase.