Tigers Trade Partners Lining up to Acquire Detroit’s ‘Other’ Starting Pitcher

There is so much attention surrounding Tarik Skubal that it’s easy to forget that the Detroit Tigers have another pitcher worth trading for.

His market is starting to heat up, too.

Detroit right-hander Casey Mize was scratched from his recent start as a move to protect the Tigers’ investment in him if they decide to trade him. On Saturday, it became clear that a few teams have reached out to the Tigers about the former first-round pick.

The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen (subscription required) reported that three teams have an interest, including the Chicago Cubs, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay Rays. Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (subscription required) reported that the Atlanta Braves are interested as well and may prefer Mize to Skubal since it will take less to acquire Mize.

Mize isn’t a consolation prize. He’s not pitching like one.

Casey Mize on the Move?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Mize has missed time with two injured list stints, he’s on pace to have the best ERA of his career. He entered the weekend with a record of 4-6 and a 2.70 ERA. Potential trade partners are likely happy that Mize’s injuries this season have been lower body and don’t involve his right arm, which had Tommy John surgery earlier in his career and kept him out of the 2023 season.

Last season he fulfilled the promise of his first-round draft selection, as the Tigers selected him No. 1 overall in 2018 out of Auburn. He was named to the American League All-Star team and finished the season with a 14-6 record and a 3.87 ERA in 28 games. He struck out 139 and walked 36 as batters hit .263 against him. That’s an area that has improved this season as batters are only hitting .213 against him.

Like Skubal, Mize is a free agent after the season. While he won’t command what the two-time Cy Young winner will in the open market, the fact that the Tigers may be considering trading him could be an indication that they don’t see a path to retain Mize on an extension or new free-agent deal, either.

And, like Skubal, if the Tigers don’t trade him now, they risk getting nothing in return for him this offseason.

The Tigers entered Saturday’s action 3.5 games out of the final wild card berth in the American League. It’s possible the front office doesn’t see a legitimate pathway to a playoff berth. If so, then it would be malpractice to not pursue trades involving players they believe won’t return.

That list apparently includes Mize.