Tigers Could Shockingly Trade Star Reliever if Season Keeps Going South

The Detroit Tigers have had a rough last week both in the injury and drama departments, with it all culminating in a sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox to drop multiple games below .500.

Needless to say, there's a ton of season left until tough decisions need to be made, but with Tarik Skubal out for the next several months and the pitching staff looking razor thin, fans may need to prepare themselves for the possibility this team could fall out of contention.

Should this prove to be the case, Scott Harris would likely try to sell off as many assets as possible at the trade deadline and build for the future. While names like Skubal and other rentals like Jack Flaherty make the most sense as trade chips, another possibility could surface.

As pointed out by Zach Pressnell of Fastball on SI, Detroit's top deadline piece who other teams would be willing to give up serious assets for is star relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan given his contract status.

Tigers Would Have Extremely Enticing Trade Piece in Finnegan

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

After signing Finnegan this past offseason to a two-year deal worth just under $20 million, he is under contract through next year, an agreement which so far is looking brilliant on the part of Detroit.

The veteran right-hander has been absolutely sensational so far this season, posting a 0.51 ERA through his 17 appearances to account already for a 0.9 bWAR. Rentals are dealt every year for low level prospects, but a controllable and dominant reliever is a coveted asset.

Harris would have to weigh whether or not the Tigers are in contention, if Skubal will be back, and what he envisions for the 2027 team when making a decision here, but he would be foolish to not at least entertain the idea if things keep getting worse in Detroit.

What Finnegan Could Actually Fetch Tigers in Possible Trade

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Controllable and affordable relievers that are performing at a high rate are often some of the most coveted assets possible when the trade deadline comes around, and Finnegan is a perfect example of exactly that.

Though he won't fetch a king's ransom, it is absolutely realistic that the right-hander could be acquired for a higher level prospect who can contribute at some point in the next couple of years.

If a contender becomes desperate and Detroit falls out of the picture, look for Finnegan to potentially be on the move.