Tarik Skubal Gets Insanely Optimistic Return Timeline by Insider After Surgery

The Detroit Tigers had a rough week both on and off the field and are having to regroup after being swept by the Boston Red Sox, but the biggest concern is still around their star ace.

After being placed on the injured list and announced as needing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow, Tarik Skubal was set to be out for months and potentially even have his season in jeopardy entirely.

As teams usually are, the Tigers were cagey when discussing a potential timeline at the start of the week, but now after the surgery has been completed, a better idea can be had. According to baseball insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post though, the news may have been better than Detroit could have imagined.

Skubal Could Return to Tigers in Less Than Two Months, Heyman Says

Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal | Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a report following the completion of the surgery, Heyman described it as so successful that the left-hander may even be able to begin working out again within the next several days after just one relatively small loose body was removed.

For actually getting back on the mound at Comerica, he revealed that two months is seen to be a conservative estimate timeline wise, and notably that it is possible Skubal could return to Detroit within four to six weeks.

If that actually proves to be the case and the team avoided major IL time for their most important player, perhaps they can weather the storm and be able to keep their heads above water while he works his way back.

Skubal Coming Back to Tigers Early Would Be Massive

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While of course Skubal is the most notable, Detroit's problems in the pitching staff go well beyond him right now with Casey Mize on the shelf, Jack Flaherty not finding the consistency yet, and Justin Verlander being a complete non-factor so far.

The Tigers are going to have to use their trademark pitching chaos if they are going to have any chance of surviving here, and the shorter they have to do that the better. Skubal is the physical and emotional leader of this team, and it's hard to see even a playoff run without him.

Hearing that the surgery went well and that he could be back sooner than fans initially thought though is a great headline on the heels of a week which has been the toughest of the season so far.