Dillon Dingler Gives the Tigers an Extension Decision With a Catch

The Detroit Tigers have a convincing reason to consider keeping Dillon Dingler beyond their current years of club control. They also have a reason to be selective about how many additional years they guarantee.

The Tigers' catcher finished 2026 with 27 home runs, 91 RBIs and a .243/.302/.446 slash line. His defensive reputation remains a major part of his value, with another Gold Glove nomination reinforcing his importance behind the plate.

Detroit can reasonably view him as part of its core while approaching a contract differently from agreements with much younger players.

Dingler turned 28 in September. RosterResource's control calendar lists him under team control through 2030, with free agency following that campaign. Those years are controlled through the salary system, not already guaranteed by a long-term contract.

Age Changes the Value of Additional Years

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have already heard the argument for extending Max Clark early. That discussion illustrates why age matters when considering another commitment.

A contract can cover the same number of years for two players while exposing an organization to very different stages of their careers.

For Dingler, buying free-agent years means committing to a catcher in his 30s. Detroit would need to consider how much of his future value depends on continuing to perform behind the plate.

An effective catcher can contribute through receiving, throwing, preparation and relationships with pitchers. If he eventually catches less often, the offensive standard for maintaining the same roster value changes.

That does not predict an imminent decline. It identifies the work the front office must complete before deciding how far beyond existing control to extend him.

The strongest case for acting now is straightforward. A guarantee can give Dingler security while providing the Tigers with predictable costs and potentially better terms than waiting until free agency approaches.

Both sides could benefit if the agreement reflects the risk each accepts.

Detroit Can Pursue Security Without Copying Another Deal

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers should explore an extension built around their existing control years and a limited addition beyond them.

For example, five guaranteed years beginning in 2027 would run through 2031, Dingler's age-32 campaign. A club option afterward could provide another avenue for keeping him if his performance supports it.

That is a hypothetical structure, not a reported offer or a description of his asking price. The salary would determine whether such a framework makes sense for either side.

Detroit also needs to account for the workload attached to the investment. Dingler caught 116 games in 2026. A contract evaluation should include a plan for preserving his effectiveness across a full schedule.

There is no requirement to complete a deal simply because he deserves recognition. If the price for additional years outweighs the benefit, annual contracts remain available under the existing control structure.

The practical goal is to retain a valuable catcher on terms that fit his projected responsibilities. Dingler's accomplishments justify a conversation. His age and current status should determine how far that conversation goes.