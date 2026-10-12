The One Offseason Move the Tigers Should Pounce On This Winter

The Detroit Tigers may have missed the playoffs, but they have a respectable core that should bounce back in 2027. With established players like Riley Greene, Dillon Dingler, and Spencer Torkelson, and young players like Kevin McGonigle and Hao-Yu Lee, the Tigers, on paper, are still on the fringe of the playoffs.

Detroit's front office has been aggressive when spending money, just not in the way that a handful of fans would like. Entering the season with a Top 10 payroll in Major League Baseball, the Tigers locked up their once-top prospect, Kevin McGonigle, on an eight-year deal.

The Tigers haven't been known as a team to hand out extensions to their young players, but with how President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris feels about developing internal players, he pairs that with confidence-building compensation.

McGonigle and Colt Keith are two infielders locked down with guaranteed contracts the Tigers are looking to build around, but there's one young outfielder who might as well be extended before it's an afterthought.

Why Max Clark Deserves Extension Consideration

Detroit Tigers center fielder Max Clark (15) laughs with third-base coach Billy Boyer (88) at Comerica Park. Credit: Josh Boland-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' first-round draft pick from 2023, Max Clark, is another young player Detroit should consider locking up long-term alongside McGonigle and Keith. Making his debut this summer after not making the opening day roster, Clark began to prove that he's MLB-ready down the stretch.

Ending his first season with three home runs, 23 RBIs, 11 doubles, three triples, a .272 batting average and a .767 OPS, Clark is nudging the front office to make the move. With solid offensive numbers at just 21, along with speed in the outfield, Clark is the blueprint center fielder this franchise needs to build around.

McGonigle and Clark share a strong friendship that shines both on and off the field, contributing positively to the team's overall chemistry. Additionally, Clark has generated excitement among Tigers fans about his future potential. For a franchise looking to maximize revenue, offering a guaranteed contract to Clark is likely to yield a return on investment through increased jersey and T-shirt sales.

Locking up Clark for the same duration as McGonigle—eight years—would place him at 29 years old, still in his prime. If not this offseason, Clark is certainly the top young candidate to have his arbitration years bought out. This move would secure a contact hitter at the top of the lineup with the potential for Gold Glove-level defense in center field.

If McGonigle and Clark are the hypothetical future, it only backs the narrative if both are on extended contracts as they develop into bigger stars.