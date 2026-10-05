How Much Can the Tigers Actually Spend This Offseason?

The Detroit Tigers could have roughly $50 million in additional annual payroll room this winter if ownership maintains its 2026 spending level and the club makes certain roster decisions. A scenario that retains Drew Anderson, declines Kenley Jansen’s option, and accounts for returning players illustrates that possibility.

The Tigers finished 2026 with an estimated $205 million player payroll, according to FanGraphs’ RosterResource. That provides a useful benchmark for assessing their flexibility.

Detroit’s actual purchasing power depends on the budget ownership authorizes and the cost of completing the roster. Guaranteed contracts provide the starting point, while arbitration and options determine how much room remains for President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris to pursue upgrades.

What Detroit Already Owes and What Comes Off the Books

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team has five players under guaranteed contracts for 2027. Their scheduled base salaries total $74.5 million.

Player 2027 Base Salary Framber Valdez $37.5 million Javier Baez $24 million Kyle Finnegan $8 million Colt Keith $4 million Kevin McGonigle $1 million Total $74.5 million

Base salaries exclude signing-bonus allocations, arbitration and option decisions. Using RosterResource’s annual payroll allocations, those five commitments instead add up to approximately $86.6 million. The difference reflects bonus accounting, making it essential to use the same method when comparing years.

Gleyber Torres, Jack Flaherty, and Justin Verlander accounted for approximately $55 million in 2026 payroll allocations, including Flaherty’s earned option escalator. Their contracts expire this fall, creating a substantial opening in the budget.

Re-signing any of those players would consume some of that room, as would acquiring replacements. Expiring deals also leave any previously agreed deferred-payment obligations intact.

Baez’s $24 million salary remains on the books for 2027. Detroit can anticipate flexibility after that contract ends, but it cannot spend those future savings twice by treating them as available this winter.

McGonigle and Keith provide inexpensive base salaries next year, allowing the Tigers to direct more resources toward other positions. Their contracts still carry future obligations that matter when evaluating a multi-year free-agent offer.

Arbitration and Options Define the Real Spending Room

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The MLB Trade Rumors projections total $42 million for 11 Tigers players. The largest estimates belong to Riley Greene at $9.3 million, Spencer Torkelson at $7.7 million, and Zach McKinstry at $5 million.

Those figures assume Detroit retains the entire published group at the projected salaries. Final settlements, trades and non-tenders can change the total. Service-time classifications also remain preliminary, and MLive separately listed Jacob Waguespack as arbitration-eligible, warranting an additional allowance.

Anderson’s club option costs $10 million. Jansen’s costs $12 million, with a $2 million buyout, according to MLB’s offseason outlook.

For illustration, combine the $86.6 million in guaranteed payroll allocations, $42 million in published arbitration projections, Anderson’s option and Jansen’s buyout. Add a $14 million planning allowance for pre-arbitration players and replacement depth. That produces a baseline of approximately $155 million before new acquisitions.

The $14 million allowance is an assumption for this analysis, and the model requires additional room for arbitration costs, incentives, and other adjustments. Using that rounded baseline shows how ownership’s spending decision changes the picture:

Illustrative 2027 Player Payroll Target Approximate Room Above the $155 Million Baseline $180 million $25 million $200 million $45 million $205 million, matching the 2026 estimate $50 million

These figures describe annual payroll capacity, rather than the total value of contracts Detroit could sign. Exercising Jansen’s option would reduce each estimate by $10 million.

The luxury tax calculation uses contract average annual values and player benefits, so it differs from this salary-based model. The current collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, adding uncertainty about the rules governing 2027 spending.

Further trades or non-tenders could create room, but replacing useful players carries a cost. The Tigers should evaluate those moves according to how they improve the roster as well as the payroll.

Detroit has a credible path to funding multiple upgrades without exceeding its estimated 2026 spending. Turning that flexibility into a stronger pitching staff and deeper roster depends on how much ownership authorizes Harris to reinvest.