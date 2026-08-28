How to Watch Tarik Skubal's Return Against Tigers: TV Channel, Radio

It's time for the Detroit Tigers to face the music. After a brutal 12-game stretch, the Tigers (62-71) return home to face an old friend. They'll square off against Tarik Skubal and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Detroit's recent 2-10 run has sunk them in the American League wild-card standings. They're nine games below .500 and 5.5 games back of a playoff spot. The offense's inconsistencies have heightened, scoring two runs or fewer in four of the last six games.

The Dodgers (80-54) were swept by the Atlanta Braves this week. Here is a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, the pitching matchup, and injury updates.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Drew Anderson throws a pitch. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM, LaZ WDTW 1310 AM/107.9FM

Pitching Matchup

Dodgers: Tarik Skubal (8-7, 2.91 ERA) vs. Tigers: Drew Anderson (4-5, 4.09 ERA)

Anderson has been elevated to a starting role since the trade deadline. The 32-year-old will likely throw four to five innings with a pitch count around 75. Anderson has allowed three or fewer runs in four consecutive starts, but the home run ball has hurt him.

He surrendered two home runs in his previous start against the Kansas City Royals. The Dodgers are in the top 10 in home runs this season, so Anderson must hit his spots. If the righty can be deceptive with his secondary pitches, he should find success against LA.

Meanwhile, Skubal makes his highly anticipated return to Comerica Park. He didn't have to wait long, but emotions will be running high on Friday. Since being traded to the Dodgers, Skubal has a 3.38 ERA over 24 innings.

He's coming off his best start since the deadline. He threw seven innings, striking out 11 and retiring 18 of his last 19 batters. MLB.com reporter Courtney Hollomon reported that Spencer Torkelson is looking forward to facing Skubal.

"He's a Cy Young for a reason, but you want to play the best, and he's the best," Torkelson said. "So I think the guys are looking forward to the opportunity to face him. Obviously, love him, great friend, but in between the lines, we're trying to beat each other."

Tigers' Injuries

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: OF Riley Greene (right hamstring strain), OF Matt Vierling (left adductor strain), RF Kerry Carpenter (left foot plantar fasciitis)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Jack Flaherty (right flexor inflammation)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Will Vest (right elbow stress fracture), RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation), RHPJustin Verlander (left hip inflammation), LHP Brant Hurter (lumbar spine inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), OF Wenceel Perez (left orbital fracture)