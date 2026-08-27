Tigers’ Starting Pitchers Revealed for Highly Anticipated Dodgers Series

The Detroit Tigers are set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park this weekend, but the story of the series is Tarik Skubal's return to the Motor City. Since being traded, Skubal and the Dodgers are comfortably in first place in the NL West, while the Tigers continue to fall in the playoff race.

While this series won't dictate whether the Tigers have one last run in them or not, it is intriguing for the fanbase to see one of their beloved starting pitchers return to Detroit, unfortunately, just in different threads.

The Tigers enter the series dropping two of three against the Tampa Bay Rays, lowering their record to 62-71 for the season. Detroit is clearly the underdog in this series against Los Angeles, but not all underdog stories are meant to come up short, should the Tigers play their cards correctly.

Here's how manager A.J. Hinch will send to the mound as starters in each game of the series.

Game 1 - Drew Anderson

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson (38) on the mound at Kauffman Stadium. Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As revealed by the Tigers on MLB.com, Drew Anderson will take the mound to kick off the series, across from Skubal on the Dodgers' side. Anderson has been thrown into the rotation since the trade deadline and has performed well for a Tigers rotation that needs him.

Anderson holds a 3.22 ERA in August and has gone two straight starts with five innings completed. He's been bitten by the long ball a few times recently, giving up four home runs in three starts, but other than those mistakes, he has pitched well.

If Anderson can keep the ball on the ground, he should be able to keep pace with Skubal.

Game 2 - Keider Montero

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero (54) pitches at PNC Park. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keider Montero makes his return to the mound since last pitching on Aug. 18 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, after missing his last start for Detroit. Montero has pitched well all season for the franchise and could be the saving grace on the mound to take at least one game against the defending World Series champs.

This season, Montero has posted a 3.30 ERA in 27 games, 21 starts, surpassing 130 innings pitched with 89 strikeouts. In August alone, Montero holds a 3.09 ERA, due to inflated numbers on the road. This season, pitching at Comerica Park, Montero holds a 3.49 ERA.

Blake Snell is scheduled to start game two for the Dodgers.

Game 3 - Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez (59) watches from the mound. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Looking to improve from his last start, in which he tossed 84 pitches without recording a single whiff, Framber Valdez is the series finale starting pitcher. Valdez hasn't been the signing Detroit has wanted this season, but he should be able to tap deep within for a big start.

This season, Valdez holds a bloated 4.35 ERA, but he holds a monthly ERA of 3.73 in August. If he can throw his curveball and get batters off balance, as well as his sinker on the black, he should be perfectly fine. It's when those pitches aren't working that he struggles.

Opposing Valdez on the mound will be Tyler Glasnow, who enters the start with a 3.02 ERA. However, it will be his second start since returning from the injured list, which could work in Detroit's favor.