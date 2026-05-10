How to Watch Tigers Avoid Being Swept by Royals: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The biggest question for the Detroit Tigers entering Sunday's game with the Kansas City Royals is whether they can avoid a sixth straight loss?

The Tigers (18-22) are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. Since Detroit took two out of three games from Texas at home last weekend, the Tigers haven't won a game. They dropped three straight games to Boston at home, and they were on the verge of being swept for the second straight series.

After Sunday's game the road trip continues for the Tigers as they get a day off for travel on Monday before beginning a three-game series with the New York Mets at Citi Field. After that, it's a flight back home to Comerica Park for a seven-game homestand which begins with the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, followed by a critical four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers pitcher Brenan Hanifee. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET, Sunday

Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City

TV: National: NBC Sports Network/Peacock.

Radio: Tigers: WXYT 97.1 FM; Royals: 96.5 The Fan, Royals Radio Network

Pitching Matchup

Rockies: RHP Brenan Hanifee (0-0, 0.00) vs. Royals: LHP Noah Cameron (2-2, 5.40)

The Tigers will turn the ball over to Hanifee to try and win the series.

Hanifee had been terrific in his four appearances for the Tigers, though none of them were as a starter. In his last game against Boston he threw three shutout innings, giving up two hits and one walk against two strikeouts.

He also made two relief appearances against the Rangers during the last homestand, as he gave up two hits in 2.2 innings and struck out two hitters. Hanifee has started three games in his career, all of which were in 2024 for the Tigers, when he had a 1-1 record and a 1.84 ERA in 21 games.

Cameron is preparing for his seventh start of the season and his coming off a loss to the Athletics in which he allowed nine hits and four earned runs in 5.1 innings. He's been involved in four of the six decisions he’s started this year.

He has struck out 28 and walked 11 and 31.2 things while batters are hitting .301 off him. He's coming off a rookie season in which he went 9-7 with a 2.99 ERA in 24 starts as he struck out 114 and batters hit .214 against him.

Tigers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain), 2B Gleyber Torres (left oblique strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), LHP Tarik Skubal (loose body removed in left elbow surgery), RHP Will Vest (right lateral forearm inflammation), RHP Connor Seabold (left ankle inflammation), RHP Casey Mize (right adductor strain).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), RHP Jackson Job (Tommy John surgery recovery), RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy).