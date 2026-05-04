Detroit Tigers Notes: Latest on Gleyber Torres, Pitching Matchups vs Red Sox

The Detroit Tigers got a much-needed series win against the Texas Rangers, improving their record at Comerica Park this season to 12-3. The Tigers stay put and now welcome in the Boston Red Sox, a team they've already taken a series from on the road earlier this season.

The Tigers are currently hovering around the .500 mark and are seeking a stretch of games that will help them create separation in the AL Central division. One immediate setback they face is the uncertain return date of veteran second baseman Gleyber Torres.

Torres wasn't available for the series finale vs the Rangers on Sunday night, but there have been no signs of whether or not the veteran is heading to the injured list. In fact, Detroit got a semi-encouraging update via Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group.

Torres Injury Update

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hits a single. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Gleyber Torres (left side tightness) is day-to-day, manager A.J. Hinch said. Test results from last night were encouraging," Woodbery wrote and posted to X (formerly Twitter).

With an extra day of rest, perhaps Torres could find himself in the starting lineup against the Red Sox on Monday night, but fans shouldn't be surprised if that doesn't become reality. Hao-Yu Lee filled in at second base for Torres when he was removed from the game a few days ago, and the Tigers also recalled Zack Short.

Probable Starters vs Red Sox

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws at Comerica Park | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Red Sox coming into town, manager A.J. Hinch is rolling out some of his best starting pitchers to ensure the Tigers have the best chance at winning the home stand, potentially only losing one game. Boston enters the series with a 13-21 record and sit in last in the AL East division.

Game 1 - Tarik Skubal vs Payton Tolle

The Tigers ace will take the bump on Monday night, looking to lower his home ERA of 3.55. On the season, Skubal has been very efficient on the mound, and the last time Detroit took on the Red Sox, they got a masterful performance from the back-to-back Cy Young Award winner.

Skubal brings a 2.70 ERA into the series opener, tied for 14th in strikeouts on the season (45).

Game 2 - Framber Valdez vs Brayan Bello

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez (59) pitches against the Atlanta Braves. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Detroit got another quality start from Framber Valdez in his last outing, making that five on the season. He was signed to the Tigers to do just that, though he's looking for better command on the mound by limiting walks.

Valdez's last outing against the Atlanta Braves led Detroit to a 5-2 victory, where he went 6.0 innings, striking out eight.

Game 3 - Jack Flaherty vs TBD

Jack Flaherty is looking for something to go right this upcoming start, as his command hasn't been there at all to begin the season. Flaherty holds a 5.90 ERA and has walked 25 batters to striking out 32 in seven starts this season.

The Tigers are still looking to help Flaherty earn his first win of the season, but Flaherty is going to have to help himself in the process.

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