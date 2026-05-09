How to Watch Tigers Try to Snap Four-Game Losing Streak: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Detroit Tigers know they’re banged up across the roster. So they’re in survival mode right now.

The Tigers (18-21) are tied with the Kansas City Royals (18-21) for second place in the AL Central as they face each other for the second time in a three-game series on Saturday night.

Detroit has lost pitchers Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, along with infielders Javier Baez and Gleyber Torres, in the last two weeks. Detroit went so far as to reacquire Zack Short on Friday, one day after he elected free agency after the Tigers designated him for assignment.

Thankfully for the Tigers, the division race is average. Cleveland is barely above 500. Detroit can still play its way into the race, and it needs to avoid playing its way out of it.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers pitcher Burch Smith. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET, Saturday

Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City

TV: Tigers: Detroit SportsNet; Royals: Royals.TV

Radio: Tigers: WXYT 97.1 FM; Royals: 96.5 The Fan, Royals Radio Network

Pitching Matchup

Rockies: RHP Burch Smith (0-1, 1.59) vs. Royals: RHP Michael Wacha (3-2, 3.05)

Smith is going to be the tip of the spear and what is likely going to be a bullpen game for Detroit. The 36-year-old right-hander has already pitched twice this week, as he made back-to-back appearances against Boston. In those two games he pitched three innings, allowing one hit and no earned runs.

He's a good starting point for Saturday's game. He's been effective for Detroit since he was called up from Triple-A Toledo on April 22. In his last seven games he's taken a loss, but he has struck out 16 and walked four in 11.1 innings.

Wacha Is a more traditional starting pitcher. He claimed a victory in his last start against Cleveland earlier this week, as he went seven innings, gave up four hits and two earned runs. That was a good bounce back for the 34-year-old, who in his previous two starts combined had allowed 15 hits and 10 earned runs. In both games he took the loss.

Kansas City has benefited from having Wacha in its rotation. He's won at least 10 games in each of the last four seasons, including 23 combined games with the Royals in 2024 and 2025. His ERA is below his career average of 3.87.

Tigers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain), 2B Gleyber Torres (left oblique strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), LHP Tarik Skubal (loose body removed in left elbow surgery), RHP Will Vest (right lateral forearm inflammation), RHP Connor Seabold (left ankle inflammation), RHP Casey Mize (right adductor strain).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), RHP Jackson Job (Tommy John surgery recovery), RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy).