How to Watch Tigers’ Casey Mize Take On Yankees in Series Opener: TV Channel, Radio

The Detroit Tigers wrapped up a 10-game homestand on Sunday with a 7-5 loss to the Houston Astros. After winning four in a row, the Tigers dropped five of the next six games.

The series started promising with an 8-0 win on Friday. Saturday's game saw Will Vest blow a two-run lead and ultimately hand Detroit a loss. Jack Flaherty was activated off the injured list on Sunday and looked terrific. He threw five scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, but once again, the bullpen couldn't do its job as Kyle Finnegan and Kenley Jansen gave up four runs.

The Tigers (35-49) will prepare for a two-city road trip starting with the New York Yankees. The Yankees (48-35) took two out of three against Detroit last week. Here is a rundown of Monday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Yankees vs Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM

Pitching Matchup

Yankees: Ryan Weathers (3-5, 3.95 ERA) vs. Tigers: Casey Mize (2-5, 2.95 ERA)

Mize will make his second consecutive start against New York. He threw 5.2 innings and allowed eight hits, four earned runs, one walk, and struck out six. Mize did a nice job of limiting damage with guys on base, but the Yankees broke through in the sixth inning.

He allowed a base hit to Paul Goldschmidt before Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a two-run homer. Mize's key to success has been the low walk percentage. He's only allowed three walks over his last five starts.

Weathers also made his previous start versus Detroit. He pitched six innings and surrendered two runs on six hits with six strikeouts. Weathers has been hit-or-miss in June. The lefty allowed 11 earned runs in the first two starts and just two earned runs since. Weathers has a five-pitch mix that features a four-seamer, changeup, sweeper, sinker, and a slider.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers Wenceel Perez reacts after scoring a run. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: 2B Gleyber Torres (left oblique strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), LHP Brant Hurter (lumbar spine inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain), OF Wenceel Perez (left orbital fracture)