Tigers' Jack Flaherty Excels in First Start Back from Injured List

The Detroit Tigers closed out their homestand against the Houston Astros with veteran Jack Flaherty taking the mound. Flaherty was returning from injury for the Tigers as he had been on the shelf since June 12 when he made his last start against the Cleveland Guardians.

Flaherty did not disappoint in his first start back for the Tigers. Flaherty was able to complete five innings while not giving up a run while striking out nine batters and walking three. Manager AJ Hinch will take that kind of outing every day of the week.

Flaherty has struggled this season as after this recent start, as his season ERA now sits at 4.97. But this start for the veteran hopefully is a sign for better results for the rest of the year when he takes the mound every fifth day as long as he stays healthy.

The Tigers desperately need Flaherty to figure things out for them and stay healthy the rest of the year. Hinch's starting rotation has had all sorts of injuries outside of Flaherty. Justin Verlander, Troy Melton, and Tarik Skubal among others have all missed time this season.

If Flaherty can stay healthy the rest of the year for Detroit, if they decide to keep him past the Trade Deadline, that would be a big development. The veteran makes big bucks and needs to earn it down the stretch as the second half goes on.

Flaherty needs to be better the next time out against the Texas Rangers

Flaherty's next start lines him up to pitch on the road against the Texas Rangers on the Fourth of July. And Flaherty already faced them once this season and did not fare very well.

Flaherty only lasted 3.2 innings, and the veteran gave up five runs on four hits while walking four batters and striking out four. The Tigers ended up dropping that game to the Rangers 5-4 as Flaherty exited the game after throwing 91 pitches.

Flaherty has seen this Rangers lineup once before and likely will not have to deal with Rangers star Wyatt Langford as he was recently put on the injured list. But knowing that Flaherty has faced this team once already this season, he should be familiar with them.

Flaherty should have an advantage going into the matchup and needs to be able to execute his pitches and be as dominant as he was against Houston. Flaherty needs to find more consistency and if he can do that against Texas, it would go a long way.