How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs Blue Jays: Live Stream, Radio

The Detroit Tigers are in a major slump right now. Since ace pitcher Tarik Skubal underwent surgery on his left elbow, the team has been out of sorts. On Wednesday, they were swept by the New York Mets in a 9-4 defeat.

The Tigers grabbed an early 3-0 lead courtesy of a home run from second baseman Gage Workman, but it was quickly relinquished. In the loss, manager AJ Hinch was ejected in the fourth inning. The team is short-handed, but they're going through a tough stretch.

Detroit drops to 19-25 and is in last place in the American League Central. They'll get to set to host the Toronto Blue Jays (19-24), who are coming off a series loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Here is a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Ty Madden throws against Boston Red Sox during the second inning. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: Apple TV

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage (1-1, 0.68 ERA) vs. Tigers: Ty Madden (0-0, 2.45 ERA)

Madden has made two appearances out of the bullpen this year, but has put together some solid outings. He was called up from Triple-A Toledo on May 4th and threw five scoreless innings in relief. He struck out seven batters and didn't walk anyone.

In his previous appearance, he allowed three earned runs over six innings. Madden has been the pitcher to come in after an opener, but the Tigers will likely need some length from the 26-year-old. Detroit's bullpen has been taxed over the last few games.

Yesavage will be making his fourth start of the year after recovering from a right shoulder impingement. Yesavage has been dominant in limited work, allowing just one earned run over 13 1/3 innings. He hasn't been able to go far into games, but the 22-year-old has been quite effective.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: OF Kerry Carpenter (left shoulder sprain), LHP Tarik Skubal (loose body in left elbow), INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain), INF Gleyber Torres (mild left oblique strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Will Vest (right lateral forearm inflammation), RHP Connor Seabold (left ankle inflammation), RHP Casey Mize (mild right adductor strain)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), RHP Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery)