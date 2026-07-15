Every Injured Tiger's Status and Updates at the All-Star Break

The All-Star Game came and went as four Detroit Tigers represented the team in Philadelphia. Riley Greene got the start in left field, Kevin McGonigle and Dillon Dingler were reserves, and Justin Verlander was named a Commissioner's Legend pick.

Now, the Tigers must prepare for a strong second-half push. They're currently 44-52 and 6.5 games back in the A.L. Central. However, they're only 3.5 games back of a wild-card spot.

Detroit has suffered plenty of injuries this season, but here is an update on where each player stands ahead of the second half, per MLB.com.

Tiger Pitchers Injury Updates

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander watches from the dugout. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Vest: Vest was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 1st with right posterior elbow inflammation. However, it was later discovered that he had a stress fracture, but no surgery is required. Vest is expected to pitch again this season.

Brant Hurter: Hurter was frequently used out of the bullpen and was effective, posting a 2.84 ERA. He's been sidelined since May 29th with lumbar spine inflammation. Hurter threw a bullpen session on July 10th and will continue to throw during the All-Star break. A return is TBD.

Justin Verlander: Verlander was close to a return in mid-June, but he suffered a hamstring strain during a bullpen session. He returned to the mound on July 9th, but there is no clear indication of when he'll return.

Jackson Jobe: Jobe is recovering from Tommy John surgery back in June 2025. He made his first rehab start on July 7th and threw 100 mph. All signs point to an August return for the 23-year-old.

Burch Smith: Smith threw a bullpen session on July 10th and will continue throwing through the All-Star break. He's dealing with right shoulder inflammation, so a mid-to-late August return is possible.

Bailey Horn: Horn underwent a hydrodissection procedure on June 10th to address lingering soreness in his elbow. There is no recent update on his return.

Reese Olson: Olson is recovering from right shoulder surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the year.

Tiger Position Players Injury Update

Detroit Tigers Wenceel Perez reacts after scoring a run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gleyber Torres: Torres went on a rehab assignment to the FCL Tigers on July 13th. He's been out since June 17th with a left oblique strain, but the hope is that he returns to the lineup in July.

Wenceel Perez: Perez suffered a left orbital fracture in June, but he rejoined the team and started a hitting progression on July 7th. His return is TBD.

Parker Meadows: Meadows' fractured left radius bone in his arm is slowly healing, and he could return late in the season.

Javier Baez: Baez completed a return-to-play hitting, running, and defense program in early July. There is no timetable for his return.

Trey Sweeney: Sweeney underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on June 5th.