How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs Angels: TV Channel, Radio, Injuries

The Detroit Tigers are getting set for the second half of the season. After a woeful May, the Tigers bounced back with a solid June and improved results in July, having won three of their last four series.

They sit at 44-52 and are 6.5 games back in the American League Central and just 3.5 games from a wild-card spot. These next few weeks are critical as the trade deadline approaches. Some of these players could be fighting to stay on the roster and preventing Detroit from becoming sellers.

They'll begin the second half with a six-game road trip beginning with the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels (38-59) have the league's worst record. Here is a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Tigers vs Angels

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton throws a pitch. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Where: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM

Pitching Matchup

Tigers: Troy Melton (5-1, 1.82 ERA) vs. Angels: Reid Detmers (3-6, 4.39 ERA)

Melton has been sensational as a full-time starter this year. He hasn't allowed a run in July over 11.2 innings. He's also putting up a staggering 16 strikeouts to two walks.

He uses a flurry of pitches, but his cutter has been the most effective. Melton's cutter has only given up two hits with a .065 batting average, per Baseball Savant. His slider has also been impressive, generating 15 strikeouts. The 25-year-old has consistently put his team in a position to win, and that shouldn't change in the second half of the year.

Detmers looked to be finding his groove in late May and early June, but three of his last four starts have seen the lefty allow five earned runs each. He's been a little careless with his command, having walked 11 batters over his last four outings.

Detmers could be pitching a hypothetical tryout for other teams that may attempt to acquire him at the trade deadline.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers pitcher Will Vest throws a pitch. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: 2B Gleyber Torres (left oblique strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Will Vest (right elbow stress fracture)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), LHP Brant Hurter (lumbar spine inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain), OF Wenceel Perez (left orbital fracture)