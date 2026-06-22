How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs Yankees: TV Channel, Radio

The Detroit Tigers entered last weekend with a desperate need to get a series win. They did that in the form of a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox.

Pitching and timely hitting became a common theme in this series. Tarik Skubal, Troy Melton, and Keider Montero all delivered solid outings, and the offense did just enough to get by. On Sunday, Matt Vierling walked off Chicago with a base hit in the 10th inning.

Now, the Tigers (33-44) get set for a critical three-game series with the New York Yankees. The Yankees (46-30) are coming off a series loss against the Cincinnati Reds. Here is a rundown of Monday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Yankees vs Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez delivers a pitch. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9FM

Pitching Matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (2-1, 2.57 ERA) vs. Tigers: Framber Valdez (3-5, 4.09 ERA)

Valdez received his first opportunity to pitch against his former team, the Houston Astros. Valdez threw six innings and didn't allow an earned run. He walked three and struck out six. It's the seventh consecutive start that Valdez has thrown at least five innings.

The veteran righty has been relatively consistent and available for manager A.J. Hinch. He's missed just one start (suspension) this season. He'll take on a Yankees team that he's struggled against over his career. Valdez has allowed at least three runs in every outing against New York and has a 7.22 ERA.

Cole will make his sixth start of the year. He surrendered three hits in his previous start but allowed two runs over six innings. He's done a great job at preventing hard contact, as he ranks in the 89th percentile in that category, per Baseball Savant. Cole has dominated the Tigers at every stop in his career. He has a 1.84 ERA and 106 strikeouts over 83 innings pitched.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers Wenceel Perez reacts after scoring a run. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: OF Wenceel Pérez (left orbital fracture), 2B Gleyber Torres (left oblique strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Jack Flaherty (left peroneal strain), RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), LHP Brant Hurter (lumbar spine inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain)