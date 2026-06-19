What the Tigers Need to Do to Keep Their Season Alive

Typically, declaring a season to be "on the line" in June is hyperbolic. In the same breath, being 14 games under .500 at any point in the year puts your playoff chances at extreme risk.

There is no doubt that the Detroit Tigers have massively underperformed this year. Fans are upset and rightfully so. At this current moment, the Tigers can't look at October. They can only control what's in front of them right now. What lies ahead is a 10-game homestand against the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, and Houston Astros.

In an underwhelming American League, the Tigers still have life, even if it's hanging on by a thread. If there is any path to success this year, it begins on Friday, and this is what Detroit needs to do to get back on track.

Offense Needs to Recapture Its Mojo

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene celebrates a home run. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Remember when the Tigers were putting up actual offensive production at the beginning of the month? They scored seven or more runs in four consecutive games and produced 25 runs against the Minnesota Twins. Since that series, the offense has taken several steps backwards.

They've lost four of their last five games and have seven runs to show for in those losses. Second baseman Gleyber Torres is back on the injured list, which is a massive blow, but there are still players who have to step up.

It starts with the trio of Riley Greene, Dillon Dingler, and Kevin McGonigle. They have to set the tone for the rest of the lineup to produce. McGonigle is on pace for an incredible rookie season, and his consistency at the plate is desperately needed. Dingler's run production and Greene's ability to get on base could be the tools to unlock this offense.

The offense has been able to lean on home runs, but they're struggling to draw walks. In Wednesday's loss, no one got a free pass. They've recorded three or more walks one time in the last week.

The Starting Pitching Could Be the Difference

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's clear this pitching staff severely missed Tarik Skubal. He single-handedly wins games for Detroit, and he'll anchor a starting rotation that looks solid at full strength. Adding Casey Mize back into the mix alongside Framber Valdez and Troy Melton gives the Tigers a chance most nights.

They've held their end of the bargain over the last several weeks, but the bullpen has to do its job as well. They have 17 blown saves this year. It may not be an immediate fix, but A.J. Hinch will look to push the right buttons to get back on track.

Several players' futures in Detroit could be on the line over the next few weeks, including Skubal. The talent is there, but can they piece it all together for a big run is the larger question at hand.