Future of The Detroit Tigers Rotation After Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize Trades

The Detroit Tigers pitching staff is in a predicament entering the unknowns of 2027. The best two starters from this season were dealt at the deadline, but fans didn't have much hope they'd return for next year. Looking forward, the rotation is a bit bleak, but young at its core.

Expiring contracts include Justin Verlander, who will retire after this season, and Jack Flaherty. That leaves a group of young, mostly inexperienced starters on the roster, aside from Framber Valdez.

Valdez is under contract through 2027, with a player option for 2028, and a mutual option for 2029. All three potential seasons are ghastly expensive. Valdez pitched exceptionally in Houston, but hasn't lived up to the steep price tag of his contract yet in Detroit.

On the 60-day injured list, Reese Olson and Jackson Jobe are hovering around arbitration eligiblity next season, and must be relied upon for team success. Troy Melton will remain in the rotation, but he has much higher expectations than his colleagues.

The Tigers Biggest Surprise of 2027

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The righty has been dominant through 11 starts this season and earned a 1.75 ERA. In just his second big league season, Melton has made a name for himself and cemented his spot in the rotation.

The final standout starter is Keider Montero, who has broken out this season. The 25-year-old is still pre-arbitration, but has pitched like a veteran. He's accumulated a 135 ERA+ and sub-1 WHIP this year. With just two months remaining, Montero must remain healthy, but his expectations will be just as lofty as Melton's.

That leaves Valdez, Jobe, Olson, Melton, and Montero as the lone starters returning for 2027. Despite losing Skubal and Mize, this fantastic five is a phenomenal start, but the depth is questionable.

The Tigers Have Solid, Yet Inconsistent Starting Pitching Depth

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Dipping into the minors, injuries are the biggest concern. No. 5 prospect River Ryan, who was acquired in the Skubal trade, is a candidate to earn time in the rotation next season, but missed all of 2025 with Tommy John surgery. No. 21 prospect Jake Miller has pitched well, but caught the injury bug big time.

He's pitched in just 13-games and thrown 43.1 innings since the start of last season, but has seen success. He has a career 3.29 minor league ERA since 2022.

Southpaw and No. 12 prospect Andrew Sears has pitched well this season and almost earned himself a spot in Triple-A. The 23-year-old was a 10th-round pick in 2023, but has developed nicely thus far. His only setback this season has been a left elbow injury in early April.

Sears joins the short list of promising pitching prospects, held back by injury. If the Tigers truly want an elite rotation next year, reliable depth must be acquired. It doesn't need to be