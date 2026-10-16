Is Second Time the Charm for Tigers Utility Man Zach McKinstry?

The Detroit Tigers might not have gotten the All-Star, Silver Slugger offensive production from Zach McKinstry as they did in 2025, but the veteran utility man continued to prove his worth.

Since arriving in Detroit, McKinstry has become a fan favorite and one of the most reliable guys for manager A.J. Hinch. While McKinstry has never been an offensive power threat, except in 2025, he has come up clutch when the Tigers have needed him most.

In the 2026 season, McKinstry primarily focused on his defense, showcasing his versatility across the diamond. He played the majority of his games in right field (62 games), while also appearing in 45 games at second base, 34 games at shortstop, and a few games at third base. Additionally, he played in both left and center field.

Earning a Utility-Man Gold Glove Award nomination alongside Jose Caballero of the New York Yankees and Ezequiel Duran of the Texas Rangers, McKinstry is hoping to bring home the hardware this time.

Z-Mack's Second Chance at Gold

Detroit Tigers second baseman Zach McKinstry (39) throws the ball towards first base. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is McKinstry's second chance at the Utility-Man Gold Glove Award, having been nominated for the award in its second season, 2023. Back in 2023, Mauricio Dubón of the Houston Astros brought home the award.

According to Statcast, McKinstry holds the 18th-best fielding run value in Major League Baseball with 12, which ranks higher than Caballero and Duran. In 2023, McKinstry finished with a fielding run value of 4, so his 2026 nomination carries more weight than his 2023 nomination.

If McKinstry wins the Gold Glove, he would become the first Tigers infielder, other than Dillon Dingler behind the plate in 2025, to win a Gold Glove Award since Ian Kinsler won it in 2016. If that happens, it's likely McKinstry will find himself back on the Detroit roster for 2027.

Moving forward, fans shouldn't expect McKinstry to return to his Silver Slugger days, and they should bank on him being one of the better all-around fielders in the American League. The Tigers need a player like him if they want to get back to the playoffs, because playoff defense is needed to win.

McKinstry made $4.2 million in 2026 and is arbitration-eligible one final time this offseason before he hits free agency. For the Tigers, McKinstry's worth is within the range they typically spend for players of his nature, but a Gold Glove Award could push his salary up a tad this offseason, though his offensive numbers weren't impressive.