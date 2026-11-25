The Detroit Tigers should give Eduardo Valencia a more deliberate share of catching starts in 2027. His promising debut offers a way to manage Dillon Dingler’s responsibilities while keeping meaningful offense available behind the plate.

Dingler remains the centerpiece of that arrangement. The question is how Detroit can get the most from its catching position across the entire season.

His 2026 finish provides a reason to examine the schedule before another summer begins. Valencia’s production gives manager A.J. Hinch an internal option to evaluate.

Dingler’s Second-Half Decline Deserves a Response

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Tigers’ season-ending player assessment detailed, Dingler’s OPS fell from .831 before the All-Star break to .631 afterward.

That decline does not prove fatigue caused his struggles. Pitcher adjustments, contact quality and ordinary performance variation also belong in the review.

It does justify asking whether a more deliberate distribution of work could help. Dingler hit 27 home runs with 91 RBIs and appeared in 116 games at catcher in 2026, making him important to both sides of Detroit’s roster.

The Tigers should map out catching starts, designated-hitter opportunities and complete days off together. A day away from the equipment and a day away from the lineup serve different purposes.

Valencia makes that discussion more credible. He hit .341/.380/.636 with eight home runs in 138 plate appearances during his first major league season.

His walk-off homer in Justin Verlander’s final start supplied the memorable moment. The offseason question is whether he can supply dependable work between those highlights.

Valencia Must Earn a Larger Catching Assignment

Detroit Tigers catcher Eduardo Valencia. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit should test a schedule that gives Valencia roughly two starts behind the plate during a normal six-game week, adjusting for performance, matchups, and the calendar. That is a proposed arrangement, not an announced team plan.

The defensive evaluation matters as much as his bat. Valencia caught only 165 major league innings in 2026. Statcast credited him with plus-1 catching run, an encouraging result from a sample too small to establish his long-term value.

The offensive sample requires the same restraint. His 138 plate appearances came with six walks and 32 strikeouts. The Tigers should expect opponents to keep adjusting rather than project his debut production across a full season.

Dingler’s defense is also a reason to avoid a rigid rotation. Detroit would surrender some of his work with the pitching staff whenever he sits, so Hinch should preserve the freedom to change assignments.

If Valencia handles a larger spring workload, he could make scheduled rest easier to sustain once the season starts. If his receiving or offense falls short, Detroit should keep the backup competition open.

The goal should be dependable production from both catchers and a plan that remains useful in August and September. Valencia has earned a chance to show that his contribution can extend beyond an occasional start or a memorable home run.