As expected, the arrival of South Korean infielder Ha-Seong Kim, who reached an agreement with the Detroit Tigers for one season and $5 million, not only caused changes to the team’s 40-man roster, but also expanded the range of possibilities regarding defensive planning heading into 2027.

Kim is a defensive specialist with experience at all three infield positions: shortstop, second and third base. In 2023, when he played for the San Diego Padres, he won the National League Gold Glove in the utility player category, an award recognizing his defensive excellence at different positions that made him the first player born in South Korea to win the award. That year, he played in 152 games, with 106 appearances at second base, 32 at third base and 20 at shortstop.

That is not Kim’s only achievement on his resume, as in 2022 he was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop, after playing 131 games at that position and recording +11 DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) and +7 OAA (Outs Above Average). In 2023, following Xander Bogaerts’ arrival in San Diego, he took on a broader role by playing second base most of the time, and his defensive virtuosity led him to accumulate +16 DRS, combining +10 at second base and +3 each at third base and shortstop.

What Possibilities Does Kim Open Up to Make Better Use of Detroit’s Defense?

Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming Kim could be the Tigers’ shortstop much of the time—even without his offensive profile managing to recover—the expectations would not only be about the defensive improvements this could bring, but also another key point: his possible influence on the offense. How could that be? Just look at the offensive performance of two of the key infield players when they changed positions: the cases of Kevin McGonigle, the American League Rookie of the Year Award winner, and Hao-Yu Lee.

McGonigle spent most of his defensive time at shortstop, with 675 ⅔ innings at that position, compared to 644 at third base. According to Sports Info Solutions, his defensive performance was better at the hot corner, where he recorded +8 DRS (Defensive Runs Saved), compared to the +2 DRS he accumulated as a shortstop. But where the difference is most noticeable is on the offensive side, as McGonigle finished with an .838 OPS, a 14.8% walk rate and a 139 wRC+ as a third baseman, a performance that exceeded his impact when he played shortstop, producing a .779 OPS, a lower walk rate of 11.4% and a 121 wRC+.

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7). Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although McGonigle’s offensive stability was not affected by the change, there is no doubt that his performance was better when he played at the hot corner, so Kim’s arrival could favor his staying at third base most of the time.

On the other hand, Lee also experienced a similar approach and, as a second baseman, recorded better offensive numbers than when he played at third base. His walk rate was 8.6%, compared to 7.3% as a third baseman, while his strikeout percentage was lower (22.4% compared to 26.0%). In addition, he finished the season with a .326 BABIP.

Detroit Tigers third baseman Hao-Yu Lee (50). Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alongside Kim, the Tigers will also have Zach McKinstry, who has undoubtedly been one of the team’s best defenders since arriving in 2022, standing out with a combined value of +25 DRS across four different positions, including +15 as a right fielder, +5 as a shortstop and +4 as a second baseman.