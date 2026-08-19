Jackson Jobe Looks to Bounce Back as Tigers Reveal Starting Lineup

The Detroit Tigers fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates in game two of three at PNC Park on Tuesday night, as the offense was finally held at bay. Pirates starter Braxton Ashcraft went eight innings, allowing one run and striking out four.

The one run Detroit plated was the first Major League home run for rookie Brett Callahan, who debuted less than one week ago. His two biggest hits of his career (the home run and his two-run triple on the first pitch he saw in the big leagues) haven't been enough to lift the Tigers to a victory.

Currently sitting in fourth place in the AL Central standings and one game behind the final AL Wild Card spot, Detroit faces another must-win situation in the series finale against Pittsburgh. The team will send young starter Jackson Jobe to the mound, hoping for a strong performance after his previous start against the Chicago White Sox.

Jobe, in his second start of the season, was hit hard by the White Sox, who put up nine hits and scored six runs against the former first-rounder in just 3.2 innings. Jobe began the game well, touching triple digits with his fastball, but he still struggles to find a putaway pitch.

According to Statcast, batters are hitting .333 against Jobe's fastball, .250 against his slider, .167 against his changeup, and .500 against his curveball. While his changeup has been successful, opponents have caught on that he'll try to put them away with the pitch.

Starting Lineup Backing Jobe

Detroit Tigers left fielder Brett Callahan (34) circles the bases on his first career MLB home run. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how Tigers manager A.J. Hinch will set his starting lineup tasked with facing Paul Skenes in the series finale in Pittsburgh.

1. DH Colt Keith

2. 2B Gleyber Torres

3. SS Kevin McGonigle

4. C Dillon Dingler

5. LF Brett Callahan

6. RF Zach McKinstry



7. 1B Spencer Torkelson

8. CF Max Clark

9. 3B Hao-Yu Lee

Dillon Dingler returns to the Tigers lineup after getting a much-needed day off in game two of the series. The All-Star's second half hasn't been nearly as impressive as his first half, but if he begins to heat up at the plate, this game might be the best time.

While he's gone hitless in four straight games, Spencer Torkelson has been one of the better hitters for the Tigers over this stretch without Riley Greene. The former first overall pick is hitting .293 in August, yet is still looking for his first home run of the month.

Hao-Yu Lee collected three hits in his last start, as he's raised his batting average to .274 for the season. While other rookies, like Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle, take center stage, Lee is having a strong first season in the MLB.

Collecting hits against Skenes will come at a premium, but keep watch for the best slap hitters in the lineup to get things started.