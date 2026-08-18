Tigers Unveil Starting Lineup With Series Win Over Pirates in Sight

The Detroit Tigers secured an important victory to kick off their road trip against the Pittsburgh Pirates, staying competitive with other teams vying for the final AL Wild Card spot. As they head into game two of the series at PNC Park, Detroit holds a record of 61-64 and is gradually closing in on a .500 record.

Framber Valdez took the mound for Detroit in the series opener on Monday, allowing four earned runs while walking four and striking out five. On Tuesday, the Tigers will hand the ball to Swiss Army Knife Keider Montero, looking to build on his last outing against the Cleveland Guardians.

With Riley Greene still not in the middle of the Tigers lineup, the offense has needed others to step up. Max Clark has begun seeing the ball well, both at the plate and in the outfield, and could be a difference-maker against Pittsburgh starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft.

Ashcraft takes the mound with a 3.82 ERA and a 12-5 record for the Pirates. In his last outing, Ashcraft threw a complete game, allowing one run on three hits and striking out 10 against the Miami Marlins. But this Tigers offense is no Marlins offense, averaging 4.7 runs per game over their last 10.

Tigers Starting Lineup

Detroit Tigers center fielder Max Clark (15) hits a single at PNC Park Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how Tigers manager A.J. Hinch will set his starting lineup, looking to extend their road series win streak to a franchise record eight.

1. 2B Gleyber Torres

2. 3B Kevin McGonigle

3. DH Colt Keith

4. C Eduardo Valencia

5. RF Zach McKinstry

6. 1B Spencer Torkelson

7. LF Brett Callahan

8. CF Max Clark

9. SS Javier Baez

Spencer Torkelson returns to the Detroit starting lineup after getting the day off in the series opener. Torkelson has been one of the Tigers' best hitters at the place as of late, entering the game with a .309 batting average in the month of August.

Torkelson hasn't hit a home run since the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, but has contributed in different ways. Another player seeing the ball well as of late has been the Tigers' leadoff hitter, Gleyber Torres.

The veteran second baseman is hitting .295 in August and is riding a four-game hit streak. If Torres gets things started at the beginning of the game, allowing the rest of the Tigers' offense to catch fire, Detroit could easily walk out with the victory, given how Montero has pitched for the franchise as of late.