James Outman Makes Good First Impression in Tigers Debut

James Outman who has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins before being claimed off of waivers by the Detroit Tigers, made quite the impression in his Tigers debut. Outman was slotted into the nine hole in the batting order and made it count.

He got the Tigers on the board for their first run of the game to open their series against the Cleveland Guardians with a solo home run. He did not miss a pitch that was right down the middle, deposited it into the seats and got the Tigers rolling.

Outman has struggled so far this season as before his Tigers debut, he was slashing .156/.229/.250 which is good for an OPS of .479. It was reasonable to see why the Twins put him on waivers as the veteran outfielder was not hitting and was providing little to their offense.

But in his first at bat with the Tigers, he was able to silence the critics and put a ball into the seats. The Tigers had a need for an outfielder as Parker Meadows is on the injured list and Wenceel Perez and Matt Vierling have struggled.

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen if Outman is able to keep up this kind of offense as it was only one at bat. But the fact that he hit a home run in his debut the first time he came to the plate might be a sign of more to come for the veteran.

The Tigers Need Outman to Provide Some Pop

The Tigers have been on the struggle bus when it comes to their outfielders providing offense. Perez has an OPS of .608, Vierling has an OPS of .612, and Outman had his OPS before coming to Detroit.

It was only one at-bat in one game so far for Outman, but the Tigers and their coaching staff badly need him to figure it out and find offense on a consistent basis in the lineup.

One of the main reasons that the Tigers have had a hard time winning games this season is because of their offense underperforming. And a lot of their offense underperforming is because of guys not named Kevin McGonigle, Gleyber Torres, Riley Greene, and Kerry Carpenter.

Manager AJ Hinch has to be doing everything he can to find the right outfield combination that can provide his team offense. And having Outman in there might provide a spark and find another gear that he has been missing this season.