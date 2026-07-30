Tigers Reportedly Calling Up Max Clark as Roster Decision Looms

The Detroit Tigers, after dropping a heartbreaker to the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday afternoon, leading 7-0 with ace Tarik Skubal on the mound, to a final score of 10-9 in extra innings, have forced the front office to make another move ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline.

Tigers No. 1 overall organizational prospect Max Clark has reportedly been selected from Triple-A Toledo and will join the team for the upcoming series against the Athletics, beginning Friday night. The report was first announced by Detroit prospect writer Emily Waldon of Baseball America.

Many believed that Clark had a chance to make the MLB roster earlier in the campaign. But after a slow spring training and spending more time in the minors, the youngster is finally getting his chance to shine alongside other young players, primarily Kevin McGonigle.

Clark hit .276 at the plate with 11 home runs, 42 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and an OPS of .802 in 362 at-bats with the Mud Hens this season. He rounds off his Triple-A season (assuming he doesn't get sent back down) with an even 100 hits.

Who Will Clark Replace?

Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark (84) poses for a photo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Clark's promotion is exciting, it leaves Scott Harris and the rest of the front office for Detroit to decide who Clark will replace. There are a few options that could happen between now and Friday night's game against the Athletics. Here are the likely options.

1. Matt Vierling to the IL

In Wednesday's day game, Vierling ripped a hit into the left-center field gap, allowing him to get to third base. However, rounding second and heading toward third, Vierling clearly tweaked something, which turned out to be a groin-related issue (sound familiar, Tiger fans?)

Vierling hasn't been dazzling at the plate this season, but his versatility allows manager A.J. Hinch to rely on the veteran. If Vierling heads to the injured list, Clark's call-up will likely be for his roster spot, assuming the groin issue is significant.

Matt Vierling exits today's game after suffering an injury while running the bases following a triple pic.twitter.com/X0GUHRtjSh — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 29, 2026

2. James Outman DFA

James Outman hasn't been productive enough at the plate for Detroit to consider keeping him on the roster any longer. Joining the franchise earlier this summer, Outman is primarily used for his defense, as he is hitting .162 at the plate with four home runs and 70 strikeouts (41 with Detroit).

If Vierling heads to the IL and Outman stays, allowing Clark to make his MLB debut, it's likely that once Vierling is healthy and if Clark is impressing, Outman could be designated for assignment either way. But his roster spot is likely safe for now if option one happens.