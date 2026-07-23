Tigers Reveal Starting Lineup for Homestand Opener vs Royals

The Detroit Tigers are back in Michigan and are ready to host the Kansas City Royals, who sit at the bottom of the American League Central division, for a three-game set. Detroit is coming off back-to-back series wins to kick off the second half of 2026, with Thursday's game their first at home since the All-Star break.

The Tigers are slowly chipping away at the deficit they created for themselves, as their playoff hopes are still very much alive ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Entering the first game of the series with a 48-54 record, Detroit could see itself three games under .500 if they sweep Kansas City.

The biggest kicker going into the series is that All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was placed on the injured list before the Royals headed to Detroit. So, for the Tigers, this is an opportunity to take advantage of while looking to increase their playoff odds.

Troy Melton takes the mound Thursday night on the anniversary of his MLB debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates. When Melton has been on the mound this season, it's worked in Detroit's favor more often than not. Melton enters the game having struck out nine batters in two consecutive starts.

Tigers Starting Lineup Reveal

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) turns a double play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how Tigers manager A.J. Hinch will set his lineup Thursday, looking to beat the Royals, thus ending their three-game winning streak, giving Detroit two in a row.

1. SS Kevin McGonigle

2. 2B Gleyber Torres

3. 3B Colt Keith

4. DH Riley Greene

5. C Dillon Dingler

6. RF Kerry Carpenter

7. 1B Spencer Torkelson

8. LF Zach McKinstry

9. CF James Outman

A little bit of a different-looking lineup for Hinch to begin the homestand, but the Tigers' bats have looked good as of late, so it's a gamble worth taking.

Gleyber Torres returns to the lineup after getting the day off in the series finale against the Chicago Cubs. Hinch is trying to ease Torres back into his everyday role, with a few games on and a game off. The lineup looks much more intimidating with Torres at the top of it.

Kerry Carpenter is a player to watch Thursday night, as he broke his hitless streak with a 1-for-4 performance in the series finale at Wrigley Field. That's one bat that Detroit needs to get going, as Carpenter enters play with a .207 average and 13 home runs.

At some point, fans should expect to see Hao-Yu Lee grab a bat off the bench, should the situation call for it. The Tigers rookie has been one of the better hitters as of late, coming through in the clutch with a massive three-run home run, elevating Detroit to a series win over the Cubs.