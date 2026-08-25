Kevin McGonigle Continues His Rise Up the Tigers’ Rookie Leaderboards

If one thing is for certain about the future of the Detroit Tigers, it's that it's in great hands with young players starting to take the reins. Since the beginning of the season, no other rookie for Detroit has stepped up and stolen the hearts of the Tigers fans more than Kevin McGonigle.

McGonigle has a natural gift with the bat in his hands and is improving his defensive skills, which were on full display in the Monday series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park. But at the end of the day, McGonigle is the best thing to have happened to this young franchise in 2026.

Already climbing leaderboards across the league, ranking third in MLB in WAR, McGonigle has found another leaderboard to climb within the Tigers organization. His double against the Rays on Monday pushed him into company many fans will recognize.

McGonigle's Impressive Rookie Campaign Continues

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Colt Keith (33) and third baseman Kevin McGonigle (7) at the batting cage before the game. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Tony Paul of The Detroit News, McGonigle now has 138 hits, tied for eighth in franchise history for a rookie with Lou Whitaker (1978) and Nick Castellanos (2014). He's also the first Tigers rookie since Castellanos to pass the 138-hit mark, assuming he collects another hit before the season concludes.

Mr. Tiger, Al Kaline, finished his rookie season with 139 hits; Willie Horton finished his rookie season with 140 hits; Austin Jackson finished his rookie season with 181 hits. All three of these players are highly remembered by Tiger fans, and McGonigle is still climbing the ranks before the calendar hits September.

This season, McGonigle has a .283 batting average, 13 home runs, 56 RBIs and an OPS of .814. It didn't take long for the front office to see the kind of player they had in McGonigle, signing him to an eight-year, $150 million contract extension in mid-April.

While his rookie campaign will come and go, McGonigle isn't a flash in the pan. With continued time in the batter's box, who knows? Perhaps the Tigers rookie can join the 200-hit club in a season, something that Detroit has rarely seen in the modern era, with the exception of Magglio Ordóñez in 2007 (216 hits), Plácido Polanco in 2007 (200 hits), and Miguel Cabrera in 2012 (205 hits).

Despite a wonderful season at the plate, an American League Rookie of the Year Award still isn't guaranteed, with other players making a name for themselves across the league, such as Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox and Parker Messick of the Cleveland Guardians.