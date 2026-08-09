Tigers’ Kevin McGonigle Joins More Legends with Latest Accomplishment

Detroit Tigers rookie Kevin McGonigle continues to impress and continues to rack up benchmarks that put him among the greatest players in Major League history.

The latest came on Saturday as he and the Tigers were playing the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. In a game the Tigers won, 8-0, McGonigle went 1-for-6 in the leadoff spot as Jackson Jobe won his first start of the season, 15 months after injuring his elbow and having Tommy John surgery.

But it was a big night for McGonigle as well. With the hit he reached 201 trips on base for the season, putting him in rare company for Major League rookies.

Kevin McGonigle’s New Club

Magoo doubles the lead in the 7th!@kevinMcGonigle7 pic.twitter.com/jPcqZMSl0c — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 9, 2026

Per Tigers PR on X (formerly Twitter), McGonigle became the 12th MLB player to reach base safely 200 or more times in his first 113 career games in the last century. Four members of the Baseball Hall of Fame are on the list, including Joe DiMaggio (1936), Ted Williams (1939), Richie Ashburn (1948), and Lloyd Waner (1927).

That’s solid company. McGonigle has reached base 201 times — 124 times by hit, 73 times by walk, three times by hit by pitch and one time on an intentional walk.

Looking back on the careers of some of those Hall of Famers is instructive. For instance, DiMaggio batting .340 with 25 home runs and 110 RBI in that stretch as the New York Yankees went 75-37 in those games. He also had 322 bases. DiMaggio was not named the American League rookie of the year because the award didn’t exist yet. The award was not implemented until 1947. But he was an All-Star and finished eighth in AL MVP voting.

Williams was a rookie in 1939 and batted .317 with 19 home runs and 106 RBI in 113 games, as the Red Sox went 71-42. He wasn’t the AL rookie of the year, but he was fourth in AL MVP voting and led the Majors with 145 RBI. Two years later he we would hit .406.

Ashburn broke in with the Phillies in 1948, the second year of the award, which at the time was an MLB award and not a league-based award. He finished third in rookie of the year voting as he batted .333 with two home runs and 40 RBI. He led the Majors with 32 stolen bases.

There is an opportunity for McGonigle to do something that those four players didn’t do simply by the era he plays in. Entering Sunday’s game with the Giants he is slashing .287/.392/.431 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI. He’s the rare rookie with more walks (73) than strikeouts (69) this deep into a rookie season. His bWAR of 5.5 is one of the best in baseball.