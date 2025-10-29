The 3 Goals That Could Define the Tigers’ 2026 Season
The Detroit Tigers had plenty of ups and downs in its 2025 season. A turbulent end to the regular season left fans in worry, only for them to knock off the Cleveland Guardians in the Wild Card round before falling in five games to the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.
President of baseball operations Scott Harris will have his hands full this offseason. He'll take aim at addressing some of the major issues with the club and get Detroit back to the top of the American League. Let's take a look at what the Tigers will need to do before the 2026 season arrives.
The Tigers Have to Extend Tarik Skubal
It seems ludicrous to explain how important it is to get an extension done with the best pitcher in baseball, but so far, the rumors have said that it's not guaranteed Tarik Skubal will get extended this offseason. There have been reports that there is a major gap between what the Tigers are offering and what Skubal's team is asking for.
Tigers insider Cody Stavenhagen believes an extension won't get done this offseason. Skubal is coming off another monster year, finishing the regular season with a 13-6 record and posting a 2.21 ERA. He struck out a career high 241 hitters, and is primed to win back-to-back AL Cy Young awards.
He's set to hit free agency after the 2026 season. You're playing with fire by letting Skubal play without security for the future. If a deal can't get done, Detroit may have to go all in to compete for a title in 2026.
Whether it's a short or long term deal, the goal is simple: invest in one of the most valuable players in the league and keep Skubal in Detroit for years to come. He cannot be replaced and if the Tigers want to get back to the World Series, it starts with their ace.
Boost the Offense
Detroit's offense was one of the best in the MLB during the first half of the season. They had several players named to the All -tar Game and boasted a top record in the American League. However, they went into free fall in the final couple of months.
The Tigers' offense cost them dearly in the postseason. They got by with timely hits, but when they needed a big swing in game five against Seattle, AJ Hinch's team couldn't get the job done. Many of those All-Stars regressed in the second half.
They were fifth in the MLB in total strikeouts, to go along with a 26% whiff rate. The plate discipline and approach has to improve in 2026. While guys like Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Kerry Carpenter are expected to spearhead the offense, Harris has to looks for bats to improve the roster.
Tigers fans could also expect to see their number one prospect Kevin McGonigle in 2026. The shortstop has been tearing up the Arizona Fall League and could bolster the lineup.
Gleyber Torres is set to hit free agency, but he has expressed his interest in returning according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. There are also plenty of elite hitters available this offseason. We'll see if Harris goes after guys like Alex Bregman, Kyle Schwarber, or Cody Bellinger.
Bolster the Bullpen
Closer Will Vest posted a strong 2025 season, leading the team with 23 saves. He appeared in five games during the postseason and didn't allow a run. However, the bullpen as a whole was around the middle of the pack.
Detroit has five relievers that are unrestricted free agents, including Rafael Montero, Tommy Kahnle, Paul Sewald, Kyle Finnegan, and Chris Paddack. The Tigers would love to bring back Finnegan, but they'll need to find arms to round out the pen.
Luckily, there are plenty of options available this offseason, and a strong Tigers bullpen could be the difference in Detroit making a deep run next year.