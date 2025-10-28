Tigers Prospect Kevin McGonigle Explodes in Arizona Fall League Spotlight
The Detroit Tigers have found themselves in an intriguing situation once again following a relatively deep postseason run. Unfortunately, they came up short once again from a World Series appearance, and now have work to do to continue to build on an already strong roster, and focus on the future of the franchise as much as their short-term aspirations. Getting too focused on the short-term competition can be detrimental, and thankfully, the Tigers have a future plan.
Thankfully for Detroit, their farm system has really been coming together quite nicely over the last few years, and they have one of the best prospects across the entire sport in Kevin McGonigle.
The No. 2 prospect in the league according to MLB Pipeline has put together extremely impressive production throughout his time in the minor leagues, and now, given the opportunity to play in the Arizona Fall League, he is looking just as great.
Despite a slow start, he has picked things up a ton in weeks two and three, and MLB.com writer Joe Trezza recently listed him among his top week three performers following some high-level stats at the plate.
What Did Joe Trezza Say About McGonigle's Recent Week Three Performances?
In the aforementioned article put together by Trezza, he mentioned multiple prospects who had impressive production in week three of the AFL season. When it came to Tigers prospect Kevin McGonigle, he had the following to say:
"The highest-ranked prospect to play in the Fall League in a long time is heating up after a slow start. McGonigle produced three multihit games that included a four-hit game with a go-ahead extra-inning home run this week. That was the second big fly in as many games for McGonigle, who launched a 99.4 mph fastball 107.2 mph and 424 feet, per Statcast. He sports a 1.101 OPS this fall, and six of his 14 hits have gone for extra bases"
It has been a very strong fall for the young prospect, as he tries to make his case to be an early call-up candidate for Detroit in the 2026 season. After rising from Single-A to Double-A in 2025, it is clear he could make the jump to the MLB at some point during the next year.
Now, it is just a matter of how much risk the team would be willing to put into his development, and how early they may need him to play shortstop.