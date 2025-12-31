5 Storylines That Accurately Represent Detroit Tigers 2025 Season

This was a roller coaster of a season for the Detroit Tigers (and their fans). It started with the high of highs as they looked like the best organization in baseball as the first to 30-wins, then 40, then 50, then 60.

However, their second-half demise ultimately ruined their storybook season, as they never found their groove again and were sent home in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the ALDS. The Tigers have their work cut out for them this offseason to fill the gaps and ensure 2026 doesn't share the same fate.

While it is fairly easy to focus on the negative ending, there were plenty of positive storylines that came from 2025 from key players who will (likely) be on their 2026 opening day roster.

Bounce Back Season for Casey Mize

Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Casey Mize stepped onto the mound with a big chip on his shoulder this year after going 2-6 in 20 starts with a 4.46 ERA in 2024. The Tigers need a No. 2 to complement Tarik Skubal and while the first thought was Jack Flaherty, it was Mize who stepped up.

The 28-year-old had the best record of his career at 14-6 with a 3.87 ERA and a career-high 139 strikeouts.

Pair of Silver Slugger Awards

Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Two of their own took home the first Silver Sluggers of their career: outfielder Riley Greene and utility man Zach McKinstry. Despite turning into a strikeout machine, Greene led the team in runs batted in with 111 to complement 36 long balls.

McKinstry wasn't the same slugger that Greene was in 2025 but he was an all-around weapon as he batted .259 with 23 doubles, 11 triples, 12 homers and 49 RBI.

Skubal's Dominance

There truly isn't enough time or space on a page to explain what Skubal has done in his past two seasons, which have led to back-to-back Cy Young Awards. It doesn't take much to explain the impact that he is having on the game, and his stats speak for themselves: 2.21 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 241 Strikeouts

The fastest pitch thrown by a Detroit Tiger in 2025.



May 25 — Tarik Skubal hurls a 103 mph fastball for the last pitch in his 13 K complete game shutout against Cleveland.

pic.twitter.com/MWEAGEI5nA — DataBase Hit (@DatabaseHit) December 30, 2025

Struggles Post All-Star Break

Once the break concluded in mid-July, the Tigers won one of their first nine games, but it seemed like they had kick-started their season and finished the month with four straight wins, but that wasn't the case.

After winning only eight games in September, they lost the division title in historic fashion as the Cleveland Guardians dominated the team (in the regular season), as the Guardians won both series against their division rivals in the final two weeks of the season.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Their struggles coincided with their bats and not so much with the defense as their entire slash line as a team decreased significantly. The batting average dropped from above .250 to .239 and their slugging percentage fell below .400.

Emergence of Dingler

This was the first season that Dillon Dingler took on the primary role of catcher for the Tigers and he was exceptional. By the time accolades started being awarded, Dingler heard his name called for his first (of many) Gold Glove Awards.

It wasn't just his defense that became impressive as he batted .278 with 57 RBI and 13 home runs. While this was easily the best season of his young career, don't be surprised when he is even better in 2026.

The year has come to a close, and while the Tigers aren't happy with how their season ended, there are good things to build on for the upcoming year.

More Tigers News