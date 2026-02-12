Tigers New Ace Framber Valdez's First Words in Detroit Will Fire Fans Up

The Detroit Tigers are entering one of their most exciting eras in team history after back-to-back splash signings over the course of the last week to add some additional firepower to the starting rotation.

First signing Framber Valdez to the largest contract of the Scott Harris era, Detroit then sent their fanbase into an absolute frenzy when they also brought back Justin Verlander on a one-year deal the night before spring training began.

With the top-five of the staff set following the Reese Olson injury news, all four of Valdez's new rotation mates showed up to his introductory press conference on Wednesday, something which touched Valdez deeply.

Framber Valdez Shows Appreciation for New Tigers Teammates

Detroit Tigers pitchers Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, Framber Valdez, Tarik Skubal and Justin Verlander. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It makes me feel great that they take time out of their day to be with me here. It shows the leadership that they have," Valdez said through a translator as relayed by Jason Beck of MLB.com. "It shows that this is a group, and I hope to be a contributing member of that group. A rising tide lifts all boats. For them to be here, they're obviously best in class. To be a part of that is something that [I feel to be] a privilege."

Given the somewhat red flags that Valdez showed in terms of team chemistry towards the end of his Houston Astros tenure, getting started off on the right foot with his new teammates in Detroit feels like the best way things could begin here.

Valdez would go on to talk about his excitement to join a rotation which has the potential to be one of the best in all of baseball.

"Obviously when you have a top guy like Tarik at the top of the rotation, it's an impactful team to play against," he said. "But it's not [just] Tarik. It's the entire rotation. It's the bullpen. It's the lineup. It's the manager. It's a competitive team that you have to respect. He feels now if he can join the team and the culture can be one of competition and winning, that we can take the next step."

Tigers Have Legitimate World Series Potential This Season

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal shakes hands with Framber Valdez | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Obviously, a lot has to work out and much of it is out of team control in terms of injury luck and the way things break, but it does feel like Detroit has a better chance to compete for a championship than they have had for a very long time.

Tarik Skubal along with Valdez at the top of the rotation alongside Verlander, Casey Mize and Jack Flaherty with some serious depth behind these five is an exciting staff that gives the Tigers a chance no matter who they are lining up against.

Clearly, Valdez is happy to be in the Motor City, and Detroit is ready to chase a championship once again with a renewed commitment to winning.

