After Arbitration Case, Has the Relationship Between the Tigers and Skubal Soured?

It's been a whirlwind of news for the Detroit Tigers in the last 24 hours. Between the Framber Valdez signing for a three year deal, and the Tarik Skubal arbitration case hearing, the Tigers are all over the news for the MLB.

With less than two months until the start of the 2026 season, and a roster constructed to compete and make a run for the World Series, belief should be high, or at least it ought to be.

Now, though, after Skubal won his historic arbitration case, being granted a $32 million dollar deal for the 2026 season, could the past day of news have hindered the relationship with the front office and one of the best pitchers in baseball?

Casting a Safety Net

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal talks to pitching coach Chris Fetter. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest question this offseason for the Tigers was undoubtedly the future of the two-time reigning CY Young winner, and with an arbitration hearing that had an unprecedented gap of $13 million between the two sides.

While waiting for an answer on the question, they went after Valdez for the front-end of the rotation, signing him to a three-year $115 million contract, for an AAV of just over $38 million.

Valdez, who has been in the league since 2018 with the Houston Astros, has finished only as high as fifth in CY Young voting in his career, and finished seventh most recently in 2024. Skubal has undoubtedly the better accolades, with two CY Young awards and two top-seven MVP finishes, yet the Tigers wanted to argue he was worth half the price of Valdez.

Reportedly, the Tigers have no interest in trading Skubal, according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic. With two of the top pitchers in the league, they look to be all in on success this year, but they may have left a sour taste in their ace’s mouth with how they handled the last 24 hours.

Telling arguably the current top pitcher in the league, and the face of the franchise, that he is worth exactly half of a pitcher who averages nearly one whole point of WAR less than you per 162 games, seems less than ideal.

While arbitration does not equal free agency, under two different scopes, a little good faith from the Tigers could have went a long way in helping their case to bring Skubal back after this season. For now, they have a trophy to focus on, but a stepback season could make the trade deadline a lot more interesting around the league.

