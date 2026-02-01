Key to World Series Hidden in Tigers Recent High-Reward Free Agent Scenario

The Detroit Tigers have a tight hold on their ace Tarik Skubal, and fans can get a good night's sleep knowing that the likelihood of him being shipped out is incredibly slim at this point.

With the 29-year-old southpaw in the starting rotation, the Tigers are already at an advantage. But is there such a thing as too much depth?

As expected, rumors—both realistic and utterly inconceivable—continue to swirl. However, there's another elite arm still exploring free agency right now that could have a major impact on Detroit, if he finds himself landing in the Motor City.

Signing This Arm Wont Be Easy, but It Might Be Necessary

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As one of the top free agents on the market right now, fellow left-hander Framber Valdez is drawing a great deal of attention this offseason. He's still available, leaving many fans drooling over the thought of him bolstering their favorite team's roster.

The possibility of him landing with Detroit remains on the table, and welcoming him to the starting rotation could be the key to unlocking a stunning race to the World Series, perhaps even providing them with a clear shot at securing the title.

But with Skubal already in clutch, are the Tigers in need of such a powerful and expensive arm? That leads us back to the previous question, is there such a thing as too much depth?

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com considers Detroit to be one of the seven franchises where Valdez is likely to sign. As he noted, this possibility is largely dependent on the outcome of Skubal's arbitration hearing, but welcoming Valdez to their starting rotation would almost certainly send them into the postseason once again.

Taking it further, it wouldn't be unreasonable to say that having both Skubal and Valdez might be the number one way to reach World Series contention. Simply put, a franchise having too much depth is rather unheard of. Of course, the roster could be considered unbalanced, but having quality is advantageous. They already have a fairly solid rotation, but adding another veteran arm wouldn't hurt.

If the Tigers want to become serious contenders this year and stay in the game for the long haul, pursuing Valdez shouldn't be ruled out just yet. He's an expensive free agent, but sometimes a high risk comes with a high reward. In Major League Baseball, there's no reward greater than a successful trip to the World Series.

