Two Tigers Prospects Named In-House Replacements for Andy Ibanez

Earlier this offseason, the Detroit Tigers decided it was best to move on from veteran infielder Andy Ibanez following the 2025 season. Ibanez, who delivered a clutch bases-clearing hit against Houston Astros closer Josh Hader in the 2024 AL Wild Card Series, won't be forgotten by Tigers fans.

However, with the franchise looking to get young players involved at the MLB level, moving on from Ibanez is what's best for business.

Luckily for Detroit, they won't have to look into free agency to sign his replacement, as they believe they have two players primed to compete for the roster spot.

The Two Prospects

As reported by Detroit Free Press' Evan Petzold, the Tigers have two leading candidates to fill the void left by Ibanez: Max Anderson and Hao-Yu Lee.

Max Anderson

The Tigers took Anderson in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft to strengthen their infield depth. Anderson, 23, can play all around the diamond, which is exactly the type of player manager AJ Hinch loves, at least looking at how many players moved around the diamond last season.

Reaching Triple-A Toledo last season, finishing with a .267 batting average, five home runs and 23 RBIs in 32 games, Anderson would need to have a strong Spring Training to land the spot.

Ibanez specialized in hitting against left-handed pitchers for the Tigers over these last few seasons, and if Anderson made the roster, it's likely he'd be placed in situational circumstances.

"He hit .341 with a 1.017 OPS in 133 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers, spanning both Double-A and Triple-A," Petzold reported

Hao-Yu Lee

The Tigers have had Hao-Yu Lee in the system since acquiring him from the Philadelphia Phillies back in 2023 for starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen. Having yet to reach the majors, this season seems like Lee's best chance.

Last season with the Toledo Mud Hens, Lee hit .243 with 14 home runs, 61 RBIs and stole 22 bases. The Tigers could use Lee's speed and bat-to-ball skills at the MLB level, and his versatility in the field.

Shifting between playing second base and third base, Lee completed 2025 with a .995 fielding percentage in 54 games at second base, and a .943 fielding percentage in 60 games at third base.

Both Anderson and Lee are likely to make their MLB debuts in 2026; whether this occurs at the start of the season or as an injury replacement remains to be seen.

