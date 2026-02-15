Tigers Skipper A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Colt Keith Will Play This Spring

The Detroit Tigers made significant improvements to their roster this offseason, but particularly to their starting rotation. Now, the Tigers have what could easily be considered one of the strongest rotations in Major League Baseball.

But that's not the only area at Comerica Park that has seen movement in recent weeks. The franchise has been shifting around its roster around the diamond, too. Their latest adjustment involves 24-year-old Colt Keith, who primarily played at second base.

However, A.J. Hinch reportedly stated this morning, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News on X (formerly Twitter), that Keith will now be focusing on playing at the hot corner and first base during spring training. The only time he's expected to return to second is if an injury takes place.

Keith’s Impact on Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Colt Keith and first baseman Spencer Torkelson | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keith was picked 132nd overall by the Tigers in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB draft and made his debut with the ballclub in March 2024. During his rookie year, he slashed .260/.309/.380 with a .689 OPS and 13 homers through 148 games. Much of Keith's time was spent at second base as a rookie.

He saw continuous improvements throughout his 2025 campaign and wrapped up his season slashing .256/.333/.413 with a .746 OPS and another 13 homers through 137 games. He was shifted around quite a bit between first, second and third, which showed his versatility and proficiency at various positions around the diamond.

Detroit's hot corner is plugged by not only Keith, but it's also in the company of Zach McKinstry and Matt Vierling. As for first base, Keith is joined by Spencer Torkelson.

Having the ability to move Keith around as needed is incredibly beneficial for the Tigers, who are hoping to make a return to the postseason and potentially enter the grueling race to the 2026 World Series.

Gleyber Torres will hold the fort down at second base, but McKinstry is also able to play there. As mentioned, Keith will step up as needed. However, if all goes according to plan, he will settle into his role at first and third rather seamlessly.

Keith is still fresh into his professional career, but he is a critical young player with strong breakout potential this year. Detroit has needed third base success for quite some time, and Keith could certainly be the clear answer here. As always, the health of the ballclub could throw a wrench into Hinch's plans, but as of right now, this is how things are shaping up.

