Detroit Tigers Announce 25-Year-Old Starter for Spring Training Opener

Spring training is finally amongst us, meaning that Opening Day is just right around the corner. It feels like the World Series just ended, but here we are. Teams are preparing for 2026 and taking a hard look at the available players who are fighting for a roster spot when the season comes around.

One of those players is Detroit Tigers' starting pitcher Keider Montero. Montero pitched in both of the past two seasons, primarily as a starter, but also out of the bullpen. However, that doesn't guarantee him a slot this year, especially with the additions of Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander.

Tigers pitcher Keider Montero (54) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the twelfth inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Luckily for Montera, the Tigers are more than willing to allow battling for a position on the pitching staff, and the 25-year-old is ready to do so as that chance has quickly transpired. Montera will take the ball for the spring training opener, first reported on by Detroit's insider, Chris McCosky.

Now, the starting rotation looks nearly impenetrable with Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, Verlander, and Valdez. But, there isn't a team in baseball that couldn't value adding depth to their relief system, so this might be a start for Montero, but he is likely looking to be a member of their pen.

Montero in the Majors

Keider Montero shouts after the last out of the twelfth inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

At just 23 years old, Montero made his debut for the organization and took on a respectable amount of reps on the mound as he finished nearly 100 innings of work in the 2024 season, 16 starts in 19 appearances.

In that time, he finished with a 4.76 ERA and 77 strikeouts, and last season, he was even better. His ERA was lower, and he posted nearly the same number of retired batters despite throwing in eight fewer innings.

Keider Montero will start spring opener Saturday. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) February 17, 2026

If anything shows the confidence that Detroit's manager, AJ Hinch, has in his up-and-coming pitcher, it is the fact that he has used him in the postseason in both of the last two seasons. He has the highest faith in him, and Montero has come through on both occasions.

Looking at both years, Montero has appeared in five games, one start, for a combined 8.1 innings, during which he didn't allow a single earned run and recorded a measly two hits.

The goals for this ballclub couldn't be higher and the Tigers are not going to leave anything up to chance. They are gunning for a spot in the World Series, and if Montero wants to be a part of that, he needs to shine this Spring.

