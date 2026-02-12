Tigers Share Epic Picture Showing First Look at New Star-Studded Rotation

The Detroit Tigers in the last several days have all the sudden turned in a very exciting offseason after it dragged on for a while by signing two additional potential ace pitchers.

First, they handed out the largest contract of the Scott Harris era to get Framber Valdez into the fold, then Detroit sent the fanbase into a frenzy on Tuesday when news broke they were bringing back Justin Verlander on a one-year deal.

Though the news did not come without a cost -- meaning the loss of Reese Olson for the season -- the Tigers have the most exciting staff they've had in some time, and it's not lost on them. In a social media post, the team shared a picture of their new top-five together for the first time, and it will get the juices flowing across Detroit.

Tigers Post Picture of Their New Five-Man Rotation

With Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, Valdez, of course Tarik Skubal and now Verlander as well, Detroit fans have more reason to look forward to a season than they have had in a very long time now. Five huge personalities, not to mention five guys who can all pitch at an All-Star level when at their best.

The Tigers rightfully so are the talk of the town as spring training begins, and clearly they can feel it too. Things still have to come together, but there is as much excitement in Detroit as there has been potentially since the last time Verlander was in town.

It goes beyond just the top-five though, and this rotation is as deep as they come.

Tigers Rotation is Very Deep Beyond Just Elite Top

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit has as strong a top-five as you will see in baseball right now, but injuries of course are unfortunately inevitable in this game. Last season's X-factor Troy Melton figures to be the first man up after a very impressive rookie year, but it goes beyond him as well.

The Drew Anderson signing, while criticized at the time, now gives the Tigers an intriguing depth swingman option, and of course there is the always reliable types like Keider Montero and Sawyer Gipson-Long looming as well.

In an ideal world, everyone in the top-five performs and stays healthy, but in the way more likely event where reinforcements are needed, they are certainly there. Great days are ahead in Detroit, and with spring training now officially underway, Tigers fans can start the countdown to the season.

