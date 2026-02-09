Tigers Spring Training Preview as Franchise Seeks World Series Breakthrough

The Detroit Tigers have been close to glory each of the past two seasons.

They've made the playoffs, won a playoff series but fallen in the American League Division Series in heartbreaking fashion.

Now, with a late free agent edition in pitcher Framber Valdez and the Tarik Skubal arbitration situation settled, Detroit heads to their spring training home in Lakeland, Fla., to begin their quest to return to the World Series for the first time since 2012. Back then, it was Miguel Cabrera, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer fueling win after win.

Who will be the heroes for the Tigers this season? Spring training is a great place to find out. Here’s a full preview, with roster, schedule, reporting dates and things to watch.

Detroit Tigers Spring Training Preview

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where: Lakeland, Fla. Lakeland has been the spring training home for the Tigers for the last 90 years, the longest-running relationship in baseball.

Workout Dates: Pitchers and catchers will report and have their first workout on Wednesday, Feb. 11. Position players can report earlier but must arrive for their first workout on Feb. 15. Players who are participating in the World Baseball Classic will likely arrive before their assigned reporting date.

Workout schedule: Workouts schedules are variable, but the Tigers generally work out in the morning each day before exhibition games begin. Fans are welcome to attend and watch workouts in designated areas.

World Baseball Classic Players: In late February, the Tigers that are participating in the WBC will leave camp and head for their respective training camps. The length of their absences will depend on how their teams perform. The Tigers participating include:

Enmanuel De Jesus, Keider Montero, Gleyber Torres (Venezuela); Woo-Suk Go, Jahmai Jones (Korea); Tarik Skubal (USA); Duque Hebbert (Nicaragua); Kenley Jansen (Netherlands); Hao Yu Lee (Chinese Tapei); and Carlos Lequerica (Israel).

WBC exhibition games are held from March 3-4. The Tigers will head to Santo Domingo to face the Dominican Republic team in two exhibition games on those dates. Detroit will also host Panama in a split squad game on March 4.

Three Things to Watch

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Remade Rotation: The signing of Framber Valdez gives the Tigers a significant boost at the top of the rotation. While Tarik Skubal has won the last two Cy Youngs, Valdez has finished in the Top 9 in Cy Young voting three times. Adding Valdez slides Jack Flaherty to No. 3 and Casey Mize to No. 4, making the No. 5 spot the chief competition going into camp. That’s a good thing for a team that has failed to get over the ALDS hump.

Third Base: If there is any position where the Tigers needed an upgrade offensively it was third based. But they failed to land any of the key targets at the position, most notably Alex Bregman, who ended up with the Chicago Cubs. Now, the Tigers will allow Zach McKinstry, Matt Vierling and Colt Keith to duke it out to take over what could be another platoon role in 2026.

The New Kids on the Block: The Tigers have made noise about the potential of Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark potentially making the Major League roster at some point in 2026. Manager A.J. Hinch said this spring training is all about getting the pair comfortable with the guys in the clubhouse. Both are exceptional offensive players that haven’t played above Double-A. But a great spring training might force Detroit into significant decisions. If nothing else, their presence will drive a lot of buzz.

Spring Training Roster (as of Feb. 8)

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

40-Man Roster

Pitchers: Drew Anderson, Beau Brieske, Kyle Finnegan, Jack Flaherty, Sawyer Gipson-Long, Brenan Hanifee, Tyler Holton, Bailey Horn, Brant Hurter, Kenley Jansen, Jackson Jobe, Ty Madden, Troy Melton, Jake Miller, Casey Mize, Keider Montero, Reese Olson, Tarik Skubal, Dylan Smith, Drew Sommers, Will Vest.

Catchers: Dillon Dingler, Thayron Liranzo, Jake Rogers, Eduardo Valencia.

Infielders: Jace Jung, Colt Keith, Hao-Yu Lee, Zach McKinstry, Trey Sweeney, Spencer Torkelson, Gleyber Torres.

Outfielders: Javier Báez, Kerry Carpenter, Trei Cruz, Riley Greene, Jahmai Jones, Parker Meadows, Wenceel Pérez, Matt Vierling.

Non-Roster Invitations

Pitchers: Phil Bickford, Dugan Darnell, Scott Effross, Jack Little, Tyler Mattison, Tyler Owens, Tanner Rainey, Matt Seelinger, Burch Smith, Ricky Vanasco, Cole Waites, Troy Watson, Sean Guenther, Enmanuel De Jesus, Bryan Sammons.

Catchers: Josue Briceño, Tomás Nido.

Infielders: Max Anderson, Kevin McGonigle, John Peck.

Outfielders: Max Clark, Corey Julks, Ben Malgeri.

Spring Training, Exhibition Game Schedule

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All games Eastern; Home Games in bold and at Joker Marchant Stadium. Times subject to change. Television and radio to be announced. (SS) – split squad games; *-WBC exhibition games.

Feb. 21 at New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 22 vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 23 vs. Minnesota Twins, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Atlanta Braves, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Philadelphia Phillies (SS), 1:05 p.m.; vs. Toronto Blue Jays (SS), 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 26 at Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 27 vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 28 at Tampa Bay Rays, 1:05 p.m.

March 1 vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1:05 p.m.

March 2 vs. Atlanta Braves, 1:05 p.m.

March 3 at Dominican Republic, 6:05 p.m.*

March 4 vs. Panama (SS), 1:05 p.m.; at Dominican Republic (SS), 2:05 p.m.*

March 6 vs. Boston Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.

March 7 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:05 p.m.

March 8 at Toronto Blue Jays (SS), 1:07 p.m.

March 9 vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:05 p.m.

March 10 at Boston Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.

March 11 at Minnesota Twins, 1:05 p.m.

March 12 vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

March 13 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:05 p.m.

March 14 at Toronto Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m.

March 15 at New York Yankees (SS), 1:05 p.m.

March 16 vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m.

March 17 vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 p.m.

March 18 at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:05 p.m.

March 20 at Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m.

March 20 — Tigers Prospects at Pirates Prospects, 7:35 p.m.

March 21 vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

March 23 at Colorado Rockies (Denver), 9:10 p.m.

March 24 at Colorado Rockies (Denver), 3:10 p.m.

