Detroit Tigers Top Prospects in 2026 And Where They'll Likely Start Season

Opening Day is merely a month away, and everyone's rosters are starting to shape up, but there are still a plethora of players trying to earn a spot on the 40-Man when the time comes around; the Detroit Tigers could have a few from their pipeline.

After a nonexistent offseason, in terms of adding another bat, the Tigers are clearly counting on both last year's faces as well as one or two in their farm system to make an impact. Some of their top prospects could see their debut, while others will inch closer to their inevitable trip to the majors.

There will also be a handful who won't be named to the team, but will start in a higher level when the minor leagues start play of their own.

Tigers infielder Max Anderson practices during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit had a pair who finished inside the top-10 of the MILB's top-100 list: infielder Kevin McGonigle and outfielder Max Clark, who both finished the year in Double-A, but both are in a battle to be suited up for the Tigers rather than starting 2026 in Triple-A.

Then, there is Max Anderson, who is another infielder on everyone's radars right now, not just management from Detroit, as he is stepping up during spring training. Even though he isn't listed as high as Clark and McGonigle, it might be time for him to get a shot.

Where Will The Best Start 2026

Max Clark bats against New York Yankees during the fifth inning of spring training game | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McGonigle- This is the most interesting prediction, because it seemed likely that the 21-year-old was going to start in Triple-A, but then shortstop, who was already a liability for the team, strained his shoulder.



Sweeney struggled at the plate in 2025, so much so that he was demoted back to the minors after batting under .200 in the majors. He needed a chance at redemption during spring training, but he is no longer getting one.

It is highly unlikely that McGonigle will start in the near future, but coming off the bench would be anything but surprising.

Kevin McGonigle smacks a single to left center. He stole 2nd base a bit later, too. pic.twitter.com/WvJCrn7GOD — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) February 24, 2026

Clark- There is definitely an opportunity for the outfielder to get the nod this season, but he is projected to start this upcoming year in Triple-A. After upgrading to Double-A in 2025, his batting average dropped from .285 to .251, which is expected.

He still needs to fine-tune some things and needs more confidence before standing at the plate looking at major league pitchers.

Anderson- The infield for the Tigers is set, but someone off the bench who can hit, is desperately needed. He is the lone player mentioned who has already spent time in Triple-A. Anderson also thrived in the Arizona Fall League, where he batted over .440.

Like McGonigle, starting isn't on the table for him, but seeing him named to the 40-man roster after a pair of hits, and two runs batted in thus far in spring training is very possible.

The Tigers pipeline has some elite players in it right now and seeing these three could make an impact on the field this season, and we will shortly know who is going to be where when the season starts.