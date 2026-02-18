Tigers Manager AJ Hinch Might Have Dropped Hint on Top Prospects Debut
Spring training is amongst us, and players all around the league are shaking off the dust from the offseason. Teams are gearing up for the looming Opening Day, which is inching closer and closer. Some organizations have a plethora of new faces, while some will be banking on a very similar roster from 2025.
The Detroit Tigers are one of the ballclubs that had a quiet offseason, at least in terms of their position players. Their pitching staff now features both Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, but in terms of their hitters, 2026 will be nearly identical.
However, the Tigers might be banking on a prospect (or two) that is within their system to step in and step up. Fans have been waiting for the day that one of the best infielders currently in the pipeline finally gets the call-up, and Detroit's manager, AJ Hinch, might have just hinted that his time is coming sooner rather than later.
MLB Network reported that Hinch made it a point that the one and only Kevin McGonigle introduced himself at practice yesterday. Why else would he do that unless McGonigle would eventually be joining this roster, and the guys needed to know who he was?
Detroit has hitting power with two Silver Slugger Award winners last season (Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry) and they won't be looking to McGonigle to be their lead-off man by any means. With that said, it is hard to be anything but excited when looking at how this 21-year-old is performing at the plate.
McGonigle in the Minors
Since the first minor league game that he played back in 2023 to his final Double-A he has suited up in 183 games where he has batted .308/.410/.512 to bring his OPS well over .900. Yes, his rookie league might skew it, but his Arizona Fall League was even more impressive.
The Tigers sent him down to Scottsdale this Fall and he was able to play on the biggest stage (for prospects). In those 19 games he slashed .362/.500/.710, where he batted in 19 runs, drew 19 walks, and hit five long balls.
McGonigle won't yet be 22 years old when Opening Day rolls around. That combined with him ending 2025 in Double-A, makes it highly likely that he will start the year in Triple-A. But, if he continues to progress as he has been, it is a near guarantee that his debut will come in 2026.
