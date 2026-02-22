Tigers Seeing Exactly What They Need to So Far from Kevin McGonigle

The Detroit Tigers began their spring training campaign on Saturday afternoon in what was a blowout defeat against the New York Yankees, however it's not the game results that matter this time of year.

When some of the starting lineup was revealed by A.J. Hinch at the end of the week, all eyes were always going to be on one player: top prospect Kevin McGonigle, who got the chance to make his spring debut by starting at shortstop.

The youngster did not waste any time getting involved, ripping an opposite field fastball that traveled over 100 mph into left and displaying the kind of hitting talent that makes him such an intriguing talent before scoring a run as well.

Kevin McGonigle making his mark immediately for the @Tigers!



MLB's No. 2 prospect lines a 100 mph fastball the other way for a knock in his first Spring Training at-bat and then manufactures a run with some heads-up baserunning. pic.twitter.com/jEi1jIXnyt — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 21, 2026

While the rest of the game after the first inning was largely a disaster for the team, Detroit getting to see their first taste of their top prospect against big league level pitching was exactly what they wanted.

McGonigle did not look overwhelmed at all, lining out in his second at-bat and handling his own on defense before being taken out of the game as well. Given that the team is dealing with an injury to shortstop Trey Sweeney, these kinds of performances for McGonigle could very well open the door.

Path Exists for McGonigle to Make Tigers Opening Day Roster

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Going into spring, it was going to take a special effort by the 21-year-old to break camp with the team, but perhaps he doesn't need to do anything extraordinary. If McGonigle can simply keep doing the little things and getting better every day, there is a world where he is the team's best shortstop right now.

Of course, he is going to have to keep proving it throughout the spring, but even though Saturday was not this loud announcing of an arrival for the infielder, it was exactly the kind of day the team wanted to see him have.

McGonigle looked cool, calm, collected and most importantly comfortable in his first spring game, and if that can continue, he has a real chance.

McGonigle May Already Be Tigers Best Shortstop

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Sweeney's struggles offensively last year, this may have already not been a competition, however McGonigle may be pushing as the best option at shortstop right now, or at the very least to where a platoon with Javier Báez makes sense.

Though he has not even played in Triple-A yet, coming off a season with such strong offensive numbers -- .305/.408/.583 with 19 home runs and 80 RBI in just 88 games -- cannot be ignored.

Detroit did not make many moves on offense this winter despite the way the season ended, and McGonigle's development is a huge reason why. Not letting him come into his own as a part of the roster when he can absolutely provide a boost right away would be the wrong approach.

Barring a major nosedive from the youngster throughout the rest of the spring, he absolutely should be on the roster to start the season.