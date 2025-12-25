Detroit Tigers Would Love to Find These Players Under Their Christmas Tree

Tis the holiday season and whether people like to admit it or not, everyone day dreams about the perfect gift. For the Detroit Tigers they are fantasizing about a couple more hitters for their 2026 roster. This offseason the ballclub has been linked to a pair who would fit in quite nicely and could easily fit under a Christmas tree.

So far the organization has made contact with a free agent (Alex Bregman) as well as the Arizona Diamondbacks in a potential trade for all-around talent Ketel Marte. Bregman has finished with an OPS over .800 in three of his last four seasons while Marte has slugged over .500 for back-to-back years.

The Tigers are begging for another bat or two before opening day comes around in 2026 and there might be no better two than the sluggers that they have been talking with.

Alex Bregman in the Infield

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old spent 2025 with the Boston Red Sox and his .273 batting average was the best he's posted since 2019. He only played in 114 games as he dealt with a plethora of injuries but he still finished with 18 home runs, 62 RBI and 23 doubles.

Bregman's production would have put him fourth across the board on the Tigers roster even though he played in significantly less games than the thick of their crew like Riley Greene or Kerry Carpenter. What is even more enticing about Bregman is his bat in the playoffs.

In his last two postseason appearances he has batted over .300 while the Tigers only had two players bat over .238 last year. They need someone who can perform when the pressure is on.

New Home for Ketel Marte

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The price for Bregman's head is going to be quite high and it will turn into a bidding war between multiple organizations, but that doesn't mean the Tigers are out of the running. However the Marte trade is increasingly possible especially since he is capable of playing multiple positions.

Marte has been with the Diamondbacks since 2017 where he has been seemingly getting better and better each year. Between 2024 and 2025 he has an average line of .288/.374/.539. That kind of production is what the Tigers need if they want to get to the World Series this year.

Ketel Marte Last 162 Games



47 HR, 117 RBI, .301 AVG, .985 OPS, 8.6 Fwar pic.twitter.com/qsust87u5B — Peyton | BigLeagueAnalysis (@bsblwithpeyton) August 13, 2025

Either of these two would be a dream come true for the organization and would make this Christmas one to positively remember.

