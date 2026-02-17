What Matt Vierling’s Encouraging Update Means for the Tigers in 2026

The 2026 season is just around the corner, and the Detroit Tigers are looking for this season to be the year they advance to the American League Championship Series since 2013. Making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, expectations are high for the Tigers this year once again.

Last season, Detroit lacked a consistent and clutch hitter on the right side of the plate. So much so, fans this offseason have been clamoring for the front office to add a right-handed bat to place in the lineup, primarily led by lefties, but for the Tigers, they see the right-handed bat of need already in-house.

Matt Vierling Ramping Up for Return

Detroit Tigers center fielder Matt Vierling (8) hits a double. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matt Vierling has been such a crucial part of how the Tigers have found success over the last few seasons. Trading for him back in 2023, Vierling has become a fan favorite at the plate, being able to play all over the baseball diamond.

Last season was the first time that Detroit regularly missed Vierling's presence since joining the franchise. Dealing with injuries all season, making his season debut near the end of May, he was back on the IL until late June.

His right shoulder was an area of concern last season that kept him off the field, but it's been Tigers assistant pitching coach Robin Lund who has been working the most with Vierling this offseason, as reported by MLB.com's Jason Beck. Vierling worked with him because of Lund's experience with biomechanics and the coach helped him map out his offseason rehab.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling (8) celebrates scoring a run. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far this spring, Vierling has been working on throwing in the outfield, as he could easily fill in as the primary right fielder, depending on how Wenceel Perez performs this spring. Manager AJ Hinch and company haven't ruled out Vierling getting work back in the infield, especially as they look for a mainstay at third base.

"He'll start in the outfield for the first week or so. We'll eventually put a third-base and first-base mitt on him and get him more towards what a specific role could be for him," Hinch said.

Keeping Vierling in the lineup every day could be the extra push that the Tigers need this season. Sure, some wanted Alex Bregman to hold down third base this season, while others were hopeful they would add a player of power, like a Eugeno Suarez.

Detroit Tigers’ Matt Vierling waves at players | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep in mind that in his first two seasons with Detroit, Vierling had a 4.5 WAR, hit 26 home runs, 49 doubles, walked 85 times, while holding an AVG of .259 and an OPS of .726.

Vierling can hit, Vierling can field, Vierling can run — Vierling just needs to stay healthy and could easily be the missing piece of the playoff puzzle the Tigers looked to fill from 2025.

