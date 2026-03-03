The Fastest Realistic Path to the Majors for Each Tigers Key Prospect

The Tigers have a plethora of talent at the peak of MLB.com's top 100 prospects list, and for good reason. Headlined by the sports No. 2-ranked prospect Kevin McGonigle, the Tigers' farm system is one that any AL Central rival will be jealous of. Let's dissect these top prospects and see when they'll make their MLB debut:

Kevin McGonigle SS

Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Tigers' top prospect went on an absolute tear through High-A West Michigan before being promoted to Double-A Erie. Over 88 games across three levels, McGonigle slashed .305/.408/.583 with 19 homers, 80 RBI, and 31 doubles.

The 21-year-old showcased elite plate discipline by posting 59 walks and striking out just 46 times. Although he hasn't set foot in Triple-A Toledo yet, McGonigle could make his debut as early as the middle of 2026.

With Trey Sweeney still battling a shoulder strain and McGonigle dominating spring ball so far, necessity could force the Tigers' hand much sooner than expected.

Max Clark OF

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 3rd overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft enjoyed a strong minor league season in 2025. The 21-year-old posted a .271/.403/.432 slash line across 111 games between High-A and Double-A. Clark saw a slight uptick in power and a massive increase in walks from his 2024 campaign.

Clark is a primary center fielder, but has played a game in left field this spring training. MLB.com predicts he'll make his major league debut in 2026, but he'd have to dominate.

Six Tigers played 16+ games in center field last season, so it would be fantastic to see Clark be the stability Detroit has been searching for. It can certainly happen in 2026, but it might not be until September callups.

Bryce Rainer SS

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Tigers third ranked prospect, Bryce Rainer, is just 20 years old and spent all of 2025 at Single-A Lakeland last season. He played well until a dislocated shoulder ended his first pro season after just 35 games.

Ranked as MLB.com's 35th prospect in baseball, Rainer likely won't make his debut for another couple of seasons. Assuming everything goes well and he's not blocked by McGonigle, expect Rainer to join Detroit in late 2027 or 2028.

Josue Briceño C/1B

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josue Briceño absolutely dominated at High-A West Michigan before being promoted to Double-A Erie halfway through last season. He played so well that he became the 40th-ranked prospect by MLB.com. Over 100 games across two teams, Briceño slashed .266/.383/.500 with 20 homers and 76 RBIs.

He has strong power and has split time between catcher and first base throughout his entire time in the minors. Unfortunately for Briceño, the Tigers' highest WAR-producing player was catcher Dillon Dingler last season.

Playing first base certainly helps his case, but Spencer Torkelson isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Briceño is still a ways away from making his big league debut, so there's still time to figure out where he'll play, but he's the most blocked by MLB guys out of anyone on this list so far.

Expect Briceñoto make his debut at some point later in 2027 at the earliest, potentially in September.

Max Anderson 2B/3B

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 24-years-old and already with some experience at Triple-A, Max Anderson is the closest to MLB-ready on this list. Anderson slashed .296/.350/.478 across two levels of the minor leagues last season. Anderson is a primary second baseman but has played some third base in the minors.

The one problem for Anderson is Gleyber Torres. It's clear the Tigers view Torres as their starting second baseman after they extended him the 1-year $22 million qualifying offer for 2026. Anderson will likely make his MLB debut this season, but it may take an injury to get him there. Unless his bat forces the Tigers' hand, which is ideal.