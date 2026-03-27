Forgotten Outfielder Could Be Tigers Difference Maker for 2026 Redemption Run

The Detroit Tigers have already started their 2026 season strong, as their offense was firing on all cylinders in their opener, while Tarik Skubal did what he does time and time again. However, one face wasn't seen on the ballfield- outfielder Matt Vierling.

Vierling's chances for a strong 2025 outing were completely demolished by a strained rotator cuff in spring training that kept him off the roster until June, but he didn't stay long. In August, Vierling found himself on the injured list once again with an oblique strain.

By the time the Tigers' season came to a close last year, Vierling had only been able to play in 31 of their 162 games and was completely unavailable in their postseason run. Now, he is back and looks stronger than ever.

Matt Vierling - Detroit Tigers (2)* pic.twitter.com/RC1L4iGuni — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 15, 2026

The 29-year-old looked like he never missed a beat during training. Vierling played in 17 of their games and, in 50+ plate appearances, hit nearly .295, while slugging .563. He brought 10 runners home, had a pair of homers, a triple, and five doubles.

Tigers in Desperate Need for Another Bat

Detroit Tigers center fielder Matt Vierling (8) hits an RBI double during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark during spring training. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

With Detroit's inability to score runs down the stretch last year, it felt obvious that management would go after a veteran bat this offseason, but that didn't happen. So, clearly, they will be relying on help inside their clubhouse.

Outfielder Riley Greene had a breakout year to take home his first offensive accolade (a Silver Slugger), but he also set a franchise record for strikeouts (201), and he is keeping that going in 2026. Greene had a pair of strikeouts in their first game, but they weren't the only ones, which is concerning.

The top of the order, Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson, both retired twice. Even more worrisome, Greene and Carpenter didn't make contact in any of their at-bats.

Mar 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle claps his hands after hitting a double during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Top prospect Kevin McGonigle has already set the tone for his year with four hits, a pair of RBI, and a couple of doubles in his debut, but one hitter isn't going to be enough, and he is a prospect. Vierling has experience and solid innings throughout his four years in the majors.

Detroit is coming off another disappointing year, as they were eliminated in the American League Divisional Series after starting the season as arguably the best team in baseball. A pair of Silver Sluggers, a Gold Glove recipient, and easily the top pitcher in the game should have led to a better outcome.

Their official redemption run has started, and Vierling is going to be a key piece to helping them to a deep run when October rolls around.