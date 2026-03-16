Watch Tigers Top Prospect Hit 437-Foot Bomb in Latest Spring Training Game

The hype surrounding the Detroit Tigers' top prospect, Kevin McGonigle, is completely warranted. McGonigle is eyeing his inevitable debut to the majors, and with his performance this Spring it could come much sooner than later.

The 21-year-old shortstop has been on fire, and he is not slowing down. His latest highlight came against the Philadelphia Phillies, which the Tigers won 13 to 6, and McGonigle started the offensive showcase quickly.

It was his very first at-bat of the game, which came in the second inning with a pair of runners on base. He hit a 437-foot homer on the very first pitch, at the bottom of the strike zone. With three players crossing home plate, the score was already 5-0.

Kevin McGonigle hits his second home run of the spring VERY FAR 😳#Tigers pic.twitter.com/a2O9CUD0Mp — Milb Central (@milb_central) March 16, 2026

By the time the game was over, McGonigle went 1-for-3 to complement his long ball early in the game. He also had four runners brought in to go with a pair of drawn walks. The Tigers went on to score eight more times as the young gun continues to spark this offense.

Detroit didn't add any bats to their roster this offseason, which clearly points to the use of players in their pipeline, and that could prove to work heavily in their favor. With last year's shortstop, Trey Sweeney's struggles, as well as a Spring injury, the door is wide open for McGonigle to step in and step up.

Other McGonigle Highlights

Tigers shortstop prospect Kevin McGonigle (85) runs to first during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The first game that immediately comes to mind for McGonigle is the absolute clinic that he put on against the Dominican Republic back on March 4, where he found his first home run of training, again on his first at-bat.

The Tigers might have lost that game, but his performance was impossible to miss. The long ball he hit went over 460 feet off a 98 MPH fastball. By the end of this one, he was perfect as he went 3-for-3, with three runners batted in, and a drawn walk.

Spring training isn't over, but he is currently at an on-base percentage over .400 while slugging over .500. He has yet to back down and is about to force AJ Hinch's hand to give him a spot on the 40-man roster.

Detroit is looking strong. They are continuing to put up a lot of runs in games, which the ballclub will need as their pitching staff is secured. Opening Day is right around the corner, and McGonigle is looking ready for his trip to the majors.