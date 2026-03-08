What Tarik Skubal's WBC About Face Tells Tigers Fans About 2026 Approach

The World Baseball Classic is amongst us as countries battle it out in different pools as teams fight their way to the finals, and Team USA is stacked. There is so much talent in their batting order from Alex Bregman, to Aaron Judge to Kyle Schwarber. Then, there is their pitching staff, which is highlighted by Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes.

Skubal shocked, well, everyone when he announced that he was going to be represent his country at the WBC, but when it was later known that he would only be starting one game, and not a full start, fans ridiculed the back-to-back Cy Young Award winner.

So, Skubal was prepared to make the most of it, but in his start against Great Britain, the very first ball he threw turned out to be a 390-foot homer, the one run the Brits scored that day. He was flawless in the rest of his outing, with five batters retired in three innings, but, emotionally, he stated his desire to stay.

Unfair Judgement of Skubal

Mar 7, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; United States pitcher Tarik Skubal (27) reacts to an out against Great Britain during the first inning at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Throughout the last six weeks, Skubal has been judged for being a selfish player who was only out for himself, as he was after the highest settlement seen in an arbitration period. His name had been dragged through the headlines as strangers deemed that he was out for the money, but his wish to stay at the WBC tells a different story.

A player that is all about themselves, and entering into their free agency year, would never put themselves in a place to get injured in the first place, but especially twice. Skubal wants to win. He wants to be a part of something bigger than himself, which is on full display in his emotional cries to stay with Team USA.

Sometimes it is difficult to remember that the players seen on your screen are more than the box score that is seen in front of your eyes. Skubal is a 29-year-old living out his dream, and he is constantly known for his domination on the mound, but he wants to be a part of everything, and that includes the WBC.

Hinch on Skubal (3/3): "I don't know how it all ends, but I saw the interview and I saw the emotion and I know the human and I know that everything matters to him. He's in a tough spot to accomplish everything." — Jason Beck (@beckjason) March 8, 2026

The Detroit Tigers have had Skubal on their roster since his debut in 2020. The organization has watched him develop into arguably the best all-around pitcher in baseball, and the fact that they didn't trade him this offseason shows that the ballclub wants him around for years to come. Not simply because he is a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

Watching Skubal share his feelings with the world is a breath of fresh air as athletes struggle to do so most of the time. He is giving a slight look into how much he cares about his teammates and his country.

